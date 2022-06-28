Death of Nicolás Díaz “Margaro” generates “media circus”

The death of Nicolas Diaz “Margaro” left around him a media discussion about the reality lived by comedians and other actors in the world of entertainment who die in poverty and find it necessary that their colleagues in the media assume their funeral expenses.

The debate around the physical departure of the humorist has been whether those who bear the expenses should make it public or not.

Margaret was found dead by some neighbors yesterday Sunday at his residence in the Libertador de Herrera sector, where he lived alone and according to people close to him, he had been suffering from health for several days.

funeral expenses

After learning of the death, the deputy and communicator Bolívar Valera “El Boli” announced through social networks that he would take charge of the funeral expenses and there was no need for a public collection.

“Beware of the unscrupulous, NO collection is being made for Margaro’s funeral expenses, thank God since this morning that has been resolved. Do not play with the dignity of the people, you DO NOT donate money for these purposes, “El Boli said on Twitter.

In another publication he also producer invited relatives of Margaro to communicate with him, in case you need anything else.

“Thanks to the Alejandro Asmar Foundation for the offer, but it is not necessary, as of this morning it is resolved, if you want to communicate with the family about the intention of moving to Santiago, you can write to me in private,” he wrote.

El Boli also vented with regret when explaining his collaboration in the funeral of Nicolás Díaz (Margaro) and his condemnation of people who spoke of making a collection to cover the expenses when there was never a need for it.

“Dignity must be maintained and many people violated Margaro’s dignity and it’s not fair that after he’s dead they want to violate his dignity again, they want to mistreat his dignity,” El Boli said Monday on his program “El Mañanero” ( La Bakana FM).

Then he added: “For Margaro no one came out to ask, for Margaro they are not asking and what some people are doing is unfair, and that is why Víctor Reyes is also indignant and says: – no, there is no one here asking, they are not asking”.

The deputy, actor and communicator explained that he joined a group of colleagues and companions who went to Margaro’s house on Sunday when they learned of his death and that the steps they took had the authorization of the family.

Opinion of El Pacha

For his part, Frederick Martínez “El Pachá”, whom the comedian considered “his dad” for reaching out to him when he needed it most, said that “it is very good to criticize and mistreat the Pachá, but we were the only ones who accepted it for more than 10 years”.

“Margaro left us so many don’t come now to get hold of heroes because in life they abandoned him and even many called him crazy like Venya Carolina and that El Pachá is likewise, that they do not come to seek prominence now that Margaro has left us, ”said the controversial communicator.

His last years Margaro spent working on the program “Pegate y Gana” and at the end of 2021 he worked for a short time on the radio program “El mañanero” by Bolívar Valera.

The entertainment commentator Juan Esteban was outraged before the video published by El Pachá because he did not see fit to bring up “everything you did in life” for the comedian because, according to him, it is an attack on Margaro’s dignity.

The 62-year-old humorist spent the last years of his life in precariousness, although he had his own 44-square-meter concrete house, built in blocks and a concrete roof, thanks to a donation from the National Housing Institute (INVI). In 2018 he received a pension of 25 thousand pesos per month, granted by Danilo Medina Sánchez.

Debate

Due to this, users on social networks have criticized that they are fighting over who will pay the expenses of the wake, arguing that the comedian lived in misery in life.

“Things must be done when the person is alive. All help, for whatever it is, has no meaning after someone dies. For Margaro it would be the same if they bite him and throw him into the sea. That help after death did not really come to him, “commented user Mario Rojas.

“They have given more relevance to whoever paid for Margaro’s funeral services than to the body itself,” said Luis Miguel Guílamo.

“The sad thing about Margaret’s death it is not the same death, but rather that they never did anything for him in life and now everyone wants to do and talk”, commented Indhira Castro.

A writing by the journalist José Rafael Sosa on the death of the comedian says: “And the lesson remains: there must be those who defend popular artists, especially those who do not belong to the circles of the high entertainment industry.

On the other hand, there are those who applaud Bolívar Valera’s action and defend that he pay the funeral expenses and go public.

“You @bolivarvalera and the cast of @mananerord, have done so much for Margaro, that in recent days anyone took him back to where he belonged and with no other interest, but to help, God bless you always for your selfless deeds for # margaro”.

precariousness

A few months ago Margaro confessed in an interview for “Altanto TV” by the journalist Colombia Alcántara that he does not believe that God can give him a third chance to stay alive, after two opportunities in which he was seen on the verge of death.

First, when 12 years ago he was a victim of crime when he was robbed and injured by four stab wounds by unscrupulous people and then saw his life in danger, it was when prediabetes caused him to be hospitalized in an emergency at the Cruz Jiminán clinic.

However, he said that the difficulties that made him experience moments of great bitterness led him to obtain a life with better dignity.

Margaretwho was deserving of the Casandra award as comedian of the year in the 90’s, stood out in important roles in the cinema, such as in the films “Nueva Yol 3”, “Perico Ripiao”, “The return of a star” and “Four men and a coffin”, among others.

In that last interview granted three months ago, the humorist criticized that in all countries artists were valued, however, here it was the opposite.

“The Ministry of Culture has done absolutely nothing for an artist,” he said.

From its beginnings in Santiago went through the main humor programs of the country doing a job for more than three decades.