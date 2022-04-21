Death of Paul Walker: the eternal regret of Vin Diesel on this drama

Moving tribute to Paul Walker

Faced with this moving memory of a happy time, the actor immediately plunged into a powerful and overwhelming nostalgia. “Not a day goes by that I don’t want to go back to dissuade Pablo from returning to Los Angeles for Thanksgiving weekend. [moment de sa mort, ndlr]he regretted. Every Fast movie I make should always honor my brother Pablo in a profound way. In the real world, I will always watch over his family, because in the real world, he is my family.“.

A heartbreaking speech punctuated by his emotional memories when leading Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle or the commitment made to the actor’s mother when bringing him back to the screen, which finally saw Vin Diesel recall the importance of his partner and his character in this saga, “Fast could never have been here without the deep love and friendship between Dom and Brian, born in 2001. (…) I will never rest until I make you and him proud and the universe“.

In other words: Vin Diesel is still sad about the absence of Paul Walker and he did everything to incorporate Brian and his family as best as possible in the end of Fast and Furious.