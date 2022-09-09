Death of Queen Elizabeth II: the first words of her bereaved son, King Charles III

Heir to the throne since birth in 1948.

Charles, 73, eldest son of Elizabeth II, lost his mother on Thursday September 8, 2022. The monarch who holds the record for reign within the British monarchy died peacefully in the afternoon, in her castle Scot from Balmoral at the age of 96, Buckingham Palace announced at the start of the evening.

“A moment of great sadness”

Automatically, the Prince of Wales, present at his mother’s bedside, became king. And took the name of Charles III. As his eldest son, William, Duke of Cambridge, takes first place in the line of succession to the throne, followed by his grandson, Prince George, his wife Camilla Parker Bowles becomes queen consort.

The latter and Charles III spent the night at Balmoral, and return to London this Friday, September 9, 2022, indicate the official social networks of the Firm. During this day, he will give his first speech there as king, informs his spokesperson.

We deeply mourn the passing of a beloved sovereign and a much loved mother.

But as of September 8, 8:04 p.m. French time, that is, 30 minutes after the disastrous announcement, Buckingham Palace shared in the form of a press release the first words of “His Majesty the King”, his reaction to the disappearance of Elizabeth II.

“The passing of my beloved mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of great sadness for me and all of my family. We mourn deeply the passing of a dear sovereign and a much-loved mother,” begins his statement.

Then Charles III addressed the British people, who mostly appreciated the late queen: “I know that her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the kingdoms and the Commonwealth, as well as by countless people throughout the world. During During this time of grief and change, my family and I will be comforted and supported by the knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which the Queen was so widely held.”