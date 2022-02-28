Death of Queen Elizabeth II? This was the “accident” that sparked the rumors of his death

After learning that the Queen isabel II got infected from Covid-19quickly the rumors of his death They spread all over the internet. Many already took it for granted after the BBC change their logos for a black background, but in reality it all started when the medium ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ assured that the monarch had passed away.

Hours later, it was revealed that all the speculations in networks were false and that the sovereign was still alive while recovering from the virus infection. With mild symptoms, but stable.

Related news

The alarms went off during the week after the founder of the blog ‘Hollywood Unlocked’, Jason Lee said in an interview for BuzzFeedNews what “he felt confident about the death of the monarch” after he heard the news directly from a guest at the editor-in-chief’s wedding British Vogue.

Jason said that one of the Queen’s close aides received a phone call and described “he reacted emotionally to some people” while informing them of what was happening.

Queen Elizabeth II of England. Photo: Getty Images

However, a source contacted BuzzFeedNews and suggested that this may have been a confusionbecause that same day the singer of the band had died Queens of the Stone AgeMark Lanegan.

For his part, Jason Lee insisted that his source was reliable and that he “would never post something like this if he didn’t trust the person” who told him.

“People ask why we publish without allowing the royal family or the Palace to issue a statement. Why? Because we publish stories,” Lee explained after the scandal.

The “accident” that started it all

It was last Tuesday, February 22, when ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ posted a notice on their site titled “HU Exclusive: Queen Elizabeth Dead” (“HU Exclusive: Queen Elizabeth is dead”).

The first paragraph of the news said: “Socialites, we deeply regret to inform you that Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain has died”, and then went on to say that “sources close to the British Crown” he was exclusively notified that Queen Elizabeth had passed away. That she was scheduled to attend the wedding of the editor of the British edition of fashionbut had allegedly been found dead.

Hours later this news was denied by a spokesman for the Buckingham Palace, who confirmed that the queen was alive and recovering from Covid-19. Shortly after, an account that Lee would claim was fake, under the name of @hwoodunlockedshared his “deepest apologies” to Royal family and described the situation as “embarrassing”.

Lee never accepted his mistake and stood by the story, while an entry titled: “Fact Check: 10 Reasons We Thought Queen Elizabeth Was Dead”.

Photo: Screenshot/Hollywood Unlocked website.

With information from AND! On-line and BuzzFeedNews

bnaj