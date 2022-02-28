Death of Queen Elizabeth II? This was the “accident” that sparked the rumors of his death

James 34 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 68 Views

After learning that the Queen isabel II got infected from Covid-19quickly the rumors of his death They spread all over the internet. Many already took it for granted after the BBC change their logos for a black background, but in reality it all started when the medium ‘Hollywood Unlocked’ assured that the monarch had passed away.

Hours later, it was revealed that all the speculations in networks were false and that the sovereign was still alive while recovering from the virus infection. With mild symptoms, but stable.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Zendaya and Alexa Demie, actresses from “Euphoria” appeared in this Netflix series | The OA | HBO Max Series | nnda nnlt | SPORT-PLAY

“euphoria” is one of the productions that in recent times has become a boom on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved