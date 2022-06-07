Death of rapper Trouble at 34: he had worked with Drake and The Weeknd

The American music world is in mourning. Rapper Trouble, known for collaborating with Drake and The Weeknd, was shot and killed on Sunday June 5 in Georgia, USA. Def Jam, his label, also wanted to pay tribute to him on Instagram.

Shootings continue to follow in the United States. Only a few days after the mass shooting that took place in Uvalde, Texas, an American rapper was shot dead near Atlanta, Georgia. This is the 34-year-old artist Trouble, known for collaborating with Drake on the track Bring it Back, released in 2018, and the song Come Thru with The Weeknd.

The facts took place this Sunday, June 5, according to the Rockdale police. It was around 3 a.m. when Mariel Semonte Orr, real name, was shot while visiting a woman. The artist, who was lying on the ground when help arrived, was quickly taken to the nearest hospital before succumb to his injuries. According to our colleagues from South West, the shooter was arrested. The latter would have assured that he did not know the rapper, and justified his act by the fact that he was in conflict with the woman who accompanied him.

Def Jam pays tribute to rapper Trouble

Trouble’s death creates a huge void in the world of american rap. Def Jam, the artist’s label, has also paid tribute to him on social networks. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble. A real voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented. Rest in peace”, is it written on the label’s Instagram account.

Trouble’s death comes three years after rapper Nipsey Hussle was murdered, and just two years after pop artist Smoke and XXXTentacion were shot and killed across the Atlantic. Dramatic facts who can question the law regarding the carrying of weapons in the United States.