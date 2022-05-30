Death of Ray Liotta: Jennifer Lopez pays a vibrant tribute to the actor she “will never forget”

Thursday, May 26, the world learned of the death of actor Ray Liotta, at the age of 67. On Instagram, Jennifer Lopez paid tribute to her playmate and friend.

His death was received as a real shock. Ray Liotta, a key figure of the Freedmen, was filming in the Caribbean for his last film when he was taken away, this Thursday, May 26, in his sleep. The one who had gained notoriety in 1990 thanks to Martin Scorsese’s feature film was honored by many stars of the 7th art, all moved by his unexpected disappearance. Jennifer Lopez, who had played with Ray Liotta in the series Shades of blue, broadcast between 2016 and 2018, was particularly affected by the death of the actor. “Ray was the epitome of the tough guy who was all sweet on the inside…I think that’s what makes him such a fascinating actor to watch. The real Freedman“, dropped the singer in a long post before adding: “Like all artists, he was complicated, sincere, honest and very emotional. Like a raw nerve, he was so approachable and close to reality in his acting and I will always fondly remember the times we spent together. We lost a great man today… RIP RAY… It’s so sad to lose you which seems too soon… I’ll never forget you. I send much love and strength to your daughter Karsen, your family and all your loved ones.”

Death of Ray Liotta: celebrities pay tribute to him

Jennifer Lopez is not the only one to have slipped a few words to the attention of Ray Liotta. From Jamie Lee Curtis to Kevin Costner via Ed Sheeran, they all had a thought for the missing actor. Fellow Goodfellas Joe Pesci and Robert de Niro also paid tribute to their ex-playing partner.”God is a freedman, and so is Ray“, said the first, while the second, “very sad”added : “He was far too young to leave us. May he rest in peace.”

