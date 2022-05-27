Death of Ray Liotta: Jennifer Lopez pays him a moving tribute

Ray Liotta died at the age of 67 on Thursday May 26, 2022. The actor received a shower of tributes on social networks, including that of his former sidekick on screen, Jennifer Lopez. The artist was particularly touched in a publication on her Instagram account.

Thursday, May 26, 2022, a new star has gone out. Ray Liotta died at the age of 67, in his sleep. The information was confirmed by his agent to our colleagues TMZ and Deadline. The American actor – who was in the Caribbean as part of the filming of his latest film, achieved success thanks to his prodigious performance in Freedmen by Martin Scorsese in 1990. The young actor of the time gave the answer to emblematic figures of cinema such as Robert De Niro or Joe Pesci. The feature film is more than a success since it generated nearly 46.8 million dollars in revenue.

Jennifer Lopez rubbed shoulders with Ray Liotta on the set of the series Shades of Blue

During his long career tinged with success but also with failures, Ray Liotta has therefore rubbed shoulders with the greatest. The stars of the 7th art have therefore been numerous to pay tribute to him following this unexpected disappearance. Jennifer Lopez, who had rubbed shoulders with him during the filming of the series Shades of Blue was particularly touched by his death. Ben Affleck’s companion shared Thursday, May 26, 2022 on her Instagram account a series of photos where she appears with the late actor.

Very moved, Jennifer Lopez adds a moving caption, in which we can read: “The first thing that comes to mind is that he was so nice to my kids. Ray was the epitome of a badass who was all soft on the inside …I guess that’s what made him such a compelling actor to watch.” she wrote before adding: “We lost a big one today… RIP RAY… it’s so sad to lose you which seems way too soon… I will always remember you“. Ray Liotta will never be forgotten.

