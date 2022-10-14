Death of Robbie Coltrane, alias Hagrid: the stars of Harry Potter pay tribute to him

Fans of the Harry Potter saga are in mourning. Scottish actor and comedian Robbie Coltrane died on Friday at the age of 72. “He will probably be remembered for decades as Hagrid in the Harry Potter films, a role that brought joy to children and adults everywhere.”, wrote his agent, Belinda Wright. For more than ten years, Robbie Coltrane embodied on screen the character of Hagrid in the Harry Potter saga. A role that brought him international fame. “Robbie had a unique talent, sharing with Michael Gambon (who was also part of the Harry Potter saga, playing Professor Dumbledore) a record for winning three consecutive Best Actor Baftas for his role in the series Cracker, in 1994, 1995 and 1996”recalled his agent in a press release.

Harry Potter stars pay tribute to Robbie Coltrane

After the announcement of Robbie Coltrane’s death, the stars of the Harry Potter saga paid tribute to him on social networks. Author JK Rowling hailed the “incredible talent” and “complete” of the actor. “I was lucky to know him, to work with him and to laugh with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, especially his children”, she explained. Daniel Radcliffe, who played the famous wizard on film, remembers Robbie Coltrane as “one of the funniest people I’ve ever met, who used to make us laugh constantly when we were kids on set.” Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger, also shared a message on her social networks: “Robbie was like the fun uncle I never had […] his talent was so immense, he could light up any place with his brilliance […] you have made us a family, know what you have been for us”, she wrote. Bonny, aka Ginny Weasley, said she had “broken heart”adding that Hagrid was his favorite character. “Robbie so brilliantly portrayed Hagrid’s warmth and hospitality and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures […] Thanks for all the laughs, I miss you Robbie, sending love to your family“, she confided. Heartbreaking tributes.

I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children. pic.twitter.com/tzpln8hD9z —JK Rowling (@jk_rowling) October 14, 2022

