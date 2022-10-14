Death of Robbie Coltrane: the actor of Hagrid in Harry Potter is dead

Friday October 14, 2022, the agent of Robbie Coltrane announced the death of the actor. Known in particular for having interpreted the role of Hagrid in the Harry Potter saga, he succumbed to an illness.

Sad news. He was one of the most endearing and striking faces of the saga Harry Potter. Robbie Coltrane left an imprint in the memory millions of people around the world playing the unforgettable Rubeus Hagrid. “You never wondered where you got the scar from what’s on your face? This is no ordinary injury. It’s the trace of bad luck so powerful that it destroyed your parents and their house. But you, it didn’t work out, and that’s why you’re famous.”he had explained to Harry Potter, in School of wizards, whose family history was the subject of great taboo. From that day on, he was Harry Potter’s unwavering friend.

VS’est with great sadness that his death has been announced by his agent, as relayed by our colleagues from Deadline, Friday October 14, 2022. The 72-year-old internationally acclaimed actor breathed his last in hospital, Scotland. For two years, he suffered from health problemsto which he ultimately succumbed.

An exemplary career

Revealed to the general public in the role of Hagrid, he moved to tears and amused millions of children and just as many adults with his good nature. A courageous and faithful character, he was the symbol of an ideal friend who was always there. Before that, Robbie Coltrane has had some success also in the role of the psychologist, Eddie Fitzgerald, in the hit series in the United Kingdom, Cracking.

This role earned him recognition from peers. He has won the Best Actor award at the BAFTAs for three consecutive years. He also shone in two films of the James Bond saga: Golden Eye in 1995 and The world is not enough in 1999. So many roles that made him a legend of the seventh art around the world.