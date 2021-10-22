Death on the film set, from Il Corvo to Spielberg: the best known precedents

The drama lived on the film set of Rust, the death of Halyna Hutchins and the wounding of other members of the crew, unfortunately has several precedents. Here are the five best known

At the first light of dawn today, Friday 22 October, dramatic news hit all the newsrooms around the world. The drama lived in Bonanza Creek Ranch, center a few kilometers from Santa Fa In the New Mexico where on the film set Rust the actor Alec Baldwin he was, in spite of himself, the protagonist of the death of the director of photography.

The facts are the result of a tragic and dramatic misunderstanding. Baldwin was engaged in a stage shooting but the guns were unfortunately loaded for real. However, what happened in the United States is not the only case of this kind. There are several cases where the set has become the theater of drama. Here are the three best known precedents.

Death on the film set: the three best known precedents

Let’s start with the film The Raven, year 1993, when, as today in Rust, Brandon Lee, the son of the beloved Bruce Lee, was killed by an accidental gunshot. To explode the fatal blow Michael Massee, the interpreter of the character of Funboy. Drama within drama, Lee was shooting the scene where Eric Draven remembered his own death.

We then move on to the 1982 film by Joe Dante, John Landis and Steven Spielberg, On the edge of reality, referenced in the photo of the article. Original title Twilight Zone: The Movie from a 1950s television series beloved in the USA. In that context, the drama comes from the sky with the helicopter carrying the actor Vic Morrow and two children Myca Dinh and Renee Chen crashing to the ground as he is about to land on the set.

Finally, there is the case of The sword of Tipu Sultan Indian TV series where in 1989 following the fire in the studio where the scenes were shot, they were trapped, and 62 died. Actor and director Sanjay Khan was saved, almost by a miracle, who had to undergo 72 surgeries to reduce the damage from burns