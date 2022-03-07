Death on the Nile – Digital Spear

“’Death on the Nile’ manages to bring back aromas of the past, beautiful close-ups, a mise-en-scène in which the art of storytelling is made a virtue…” Share on Facebook share on twitter Share in mail share on whatsapp

In 1978, a frankly meritorious and highly appreciable film version of Agatha Christie’s novel “Death on the Nile” would take place. Almost 45 years later, in the midst of the revival of the writer -even with the hardcover reissue via newsstand of some of her most popular works and characters-, after the considerable success of the famous and equally recovered (in 2017) for this blessed cause of the big screen “Murder on the Orient Express”, the same director of that, the more than deservedly described as great Kenneth Branagh, returns to drive the ship’s rudder and come out not only in the most graceful, but applying the same recipe gives even one step forward.

Again, a good part of its success relies on the spectacular nature of both images and supposedly natural settings, because no matter how digital these are in several of their sections and despite the fact that some seam of this sign could be noticed, they are still fascinating. and in this case evocative of another time.

Another aspect to take into account is that its action or intrigue scenes turn out to be the most successful. And another important point is that the Branagh that is also placed in front of the cameras is very cool. In addition, on this occasion in a most attractive prologue we are informed of the sentimental past of the protagonist who embodies with absolute conviction, the famous Belgian detective Hercules Poirot. Also like its predecessor, it is accompanied by a cast that is glamorous enough and with a lot of skill (it is inevitable that two women stand out, the “wonder woman” Gal Gadot, since she squanders a lot of class and beauty, and the veteran with talent galore to give away Annette Bening), despite the fact that several of its components are not known to the general public, it is a seasoning that ends up rounding off the whole.

Branagh reapplies himself not only by offering a very entertaining story of detective suspense, but also by following with utmost diligence and skill the rules of that variant of the whodunit, that is, who did it? who has committed the murder?). He manages to keep curious about who is behind the murders. He does not lose heart in the effort and manages to convey the uncertainty with the tenacity of the best bloodhound. Another recent and exemplary case of this would be the splendid DAGGERS IN THE BACK.

Interestingly, in his recent, admirable, moving, masterful and autobiographical “Belfast” he already revealed to us that one of the signs of cultural identity of his childhood had been the literature of Agatha Christie or the mythological super hero Thor, hobbies that finally over the years he has managed to translate into images and I suppose to feel very happy -achievements aside- to see those first dreams come true. It is true that it is not enough just to want it and get it done, but you have to pull capacity for it and faith that it has plenty to spare by quintals as can be seen here.

At this point I must highlight an issue that seems important to me, fundamental I would say. It is clear, or at least I think so, that he has decided, as in “Orient Express”, to display a tone that is sometimes somewhat theatrical in the best sense of the term, even artificial as in that classic cinema that he and some of his we venerate I sincerely believe that it is a success, because “Death on the Nile” manages to bring aromas from the past, beautiful close-ups, a staging in which the art of narrating is a virtue, that does not notice unnecessary floripondios and that everything flows with the lightness, sumptuousness and at the same time beauty of the waters of the Egyptian river itself. His desire for style is patent, recreating ways and means of narrating from the past and that is a success for those of us who, like the one who writes this, yearn for the old Hollywood, but being aware that at the same time we must and know how to adapt to the new time. More than achieved this pairing. But as proof that at times we are witnessing one of those Hollywood movies of the 40s or 50s, the almost initial sequence of the coffee stands as a declaration of principles, a moment of distinction and irresistible charm, as for another part is equally the rest of your footage.

Resorting to the description of showy is the least that can be said and even safely assumed by those who do not agree with this proposal. Of course, he has won me over to his cause, I have loved it. And not only did I have a great time that first time, but I’m looking forward to repeating it again. And it has merit, because this second time I will already be aware -I was before due to his previous reading in my youth- of who the murderer is… but there are many other ornaments that give meaning, packaging and high flights to a great production of these characteristics , which deserve to be savored and delighted once again at least. And that makes entertainment at all times its greatest virtue.