“Death on the Nile” is entertaining and convinces thanks to its two protagonists Branagh and Gal Gadot

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening, Ali Fazal, Sophie Okonedo, Tom Bateman, Emma Mackey, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Jennifer Saunders, Russell Brand, Nikkita Chadha

Director: Kenneth Branagh (“Belfast, Cinderella”)

Classification: “B”

Adaptation of ‘Death on the Nile’ by Agatha Christie. During a vacation on the Nile, Hercule Poirot has to investigate the murder of a young heiress.

This new adventure of the adaptations of Agatha Christie’s novels, starring the agent and investigator Poirot, unfortunately fails to live up to its predecessor, this is due first of all to the fact that in this new adventure the film focuses on a little more in the presentation of its characters in its first part, which makes it a bit interesting and boring, since it takes too long to do so, especially in introducing us to some uninteresting or unrelevant characters in its history.

Luckily for its audience, the film begins to take shape once the event that gives the film its name occurs, and that is when the actor Kenneth joins it, both the film and the cast gain strength, mainly the actress Galgadot. (Wonder Woman), who becomes not only the best character in the film, but also a key piece for the operation, this is due to the great performance given by the actress.

Given the production that it has, it is really remarkable, mainly the setting of the yacht inside and outside of it, taking us to the time in which the film is based, as well as the costumes of its characters, I only think that before the production of the visual effects, could have waited a little longer, since in some cases these can be seen a little exaggerated and digitized, mainly in the exterior landscapes, without a doubt and unfortunately it is a feature film that once seen loses the interest that you could have in it, not knowing how to keep you interested, so that you dare to see it again and again.

In the end, Branagh gives us an entertaining and interesting film, which fails to live up to its predecessor, due to the fact that a large part of its characters do not work with the same skill, as well as its slow and boring beginning, yes, once that everything begins, does not give its audience respite from the intrigue and mystery.