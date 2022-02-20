‘Death on the Nile’, ‘Marry Me’ and ‘The Dark Daughter’ Stand Out Among Weekend’s Movie Premieres – CINEMABLEND

The Oscar nominees, ‘Flee’ and ‘CODA’, are other novelties that arrive on the Spanish billboard this Friday, February 18.

The weekend is coming and we cannot deny that one of the plans that we like the most is to enjoy a good movie on the big screen. This Friday Kenneth Branagh returns to the cinema in the skin of the enigmatic detective Hercule Poirot, the well-known character created by Agatha Christie. The actor is the director and protagonist of Death on the Nile, his second adaptation of the British author’s novels. A film in which he shares the leading role with Gal Gadot and Armie Hammer, among others.

Who is also back is Jennifer Lopez. The singer and actress stars, alongside Owen Wilson, in the romantic comedy Marry Me.

What’s more, this Friday, February 18, they arrive in theaters two of the titles nominees for the 94th edition of the Oscarsthe drama CODA and the animated documentary Flee.

Then you can check movies opening in theaters this weekend:

‘Death on the Nile’

Detective Hercule Poirot, created by British writer Agatha Christie, returns to the big screen with death on the nile. As in Murder on the Orient Express, Kenneth Branagh is in charge of giving life to the legendary character who, on this occasion, moves to the imposing Egypt. There he joins Linnet Ridgeway’s honeymoon (Gal Gadot), the wealthy heiress of a British millionaire and her husband Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer). What seemed to be his dream trip turns into a new case for Poirot. A murder case in which, as is often the case in Christie’s works, all the characters become suspects.

Branagh returns behind the cameras to direct a top cast that, along with Gadot and Hammer, round out Emma Mackey, Annette Bening, Letitia Wright, Rose Leslie, Sophie Okonedo, Russell Brand and Jennifer Saunders.

‘Marry me’

the romantic comedy Marry me It is another of the novelties that arrives this week to the Spanish billboard. Starring Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, the tape follows Kat Valdez (Lopez), one of the most influential artists of the moment. Her theme song ‘Marry Me’, which she sings with her partner Bastian (Maluma), has become a worldwide phenomenon. To the delight of her fans, Kat and Bastian are getting married in a massive concert that will be broadcast around the world.

But Kat’s life is turned upside down when, moments before giving the yes I do, she discovers some images in which Bastian appears kissing with his assistant. Although she is momentarily speechless, she Kat decides to improvise and marry one of the concertgoers. A divorced math teacher named Charlie Gilbert (Wilson). At first everything seems to be somewhat impulsive, but soon both begin to feel that their relationship may have a future, even knowing that they belong to very different worlds.

‘The dark daughter’

Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her feature film directing debut with The Dark Daughter, the drama nominated for three Oscars in the 2022 edition. “A masterpiece”, “Brilliant”, “It will mark you as only the best movies know”… with these words describe, the lucky ones who have already been lucky enough to see it, the film starring the Oscar winner Olivia Colman. Along with the actress, Jessie Buckley, Dakota Johnson and Ed Harris complete the main cast.

Based on the novel of the same name by Elena Ferrante, The Dark Daughter introduces us to Leda, a middle-aged woman who has dedicated much of her life to her work as an English literature teacher and to the care of her two daughters. When they decide to go live with her father, Leda is surprised that she has not been invaded by a terrible loneliness. This makes her feel encouraged to enjoy a few days off in a coastal town. A place where she is going to discover a part of her self from her past that she has never been very aware of.

‘flee’

flee is the title of the Danish animated documentary that opens this Friday in Spanish cinemas. Nominated for three Oscars -Best Animated Film, Best Foreign Film and Best Documentary- the film tells the true story of an Afghan refugee. A man who agreed to tell his dramatic story knowing that his identity would never be revealed. In order to show the world the sad story of this mysterious man, the director Jonas Poher Rasmussen considered that the best way to do it was through an animated story.

‘Code’

The drama CODA is another of the films nominated for the 94th edition of the Oscars that opens in theaters this week. Directed by Siân Heder, the film, considered one of the 10 best films of 2021 by the American Film Institute, is a ‘remake’ of the French film La Famille Bélier, from 2014. The story follows Ruby, the only one in her family without hearing impairment. The young woman combines her studies at the institute with work in her parents’ fishing business. Her life takes a turn when she discovers that she has a special gift for song. A kindness that she immediately sees one of her teachers, who encourages her to enter a music school. Now he is struggling with a great moral dilemma: continue with her family or start building her own future away from her.

The Spanish billboard also receives the dramas Primavera en Beechwood, Azor and Bandido; in addition to the ‘thriller’ Spiritwalker and The passenger.

