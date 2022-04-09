‘Death on the Nile’, more classy mystery

VOD News brings you the best releases of the week on Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+… And the week appears calm, although the death on the nile. Nonsense aside, it’s the best thing you can see on your screen, but not the only thing, so take note of what follows…

With very little material, including the release of films counted as the same death on the nileDisney+ has been rising to the top of the section for several non-consecutive weeks now, and it is better to have a little but well…

death on the nile* is the latest adaptation of Agatha Chistie’s classic to the big screen, after the version of the seventies and the most recent starring the definitive Hercule Poirot, the great David Suchet. And although in this new version of death on the nile There is no Suchet, there is Kenneth Branagh in the role of the Belgian detective and behind the scenes, just as he did in Murder on the Orient Express; and, put to ask, Branagh is the best possible replacement.

So that, death on the nile would be a continuation of Murder on the Orient Express and from what is said, there will be a third film with which to close the trilogy of this mystery classic. Be that as it may, death on the nile was released this year and is the one that sounds now, with names like the aforementioned Branagh, Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Letitia Wright (Black Panther) or Annette Bening (American Beauty), so enjoy it if you are subscribed to Disney + and did not see it in theaters.

More exclusive content:

sex appeal . “Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do anything she’s not good at. So when her boyfriend wants to take her relationship to the next level, Avery sets out to control her sexuality with the help of Larson, her best friend.

. “Avery Hansen-White doesn’t do anything she’s not good at. So when her boyfriend wants to take her relationship to the next level, Avery sets out to control her sexuality with the help of Larson, her best friend. Wow, Sam. (T1). “A public embarrassment forces Sam, an alcoholic in her twenties, to return to the home of her mother, Carol, who is very overprotective.”

Enter catalog:

bluey (T1-T2)

brubaker

Cloak and Dagger (T1-T2)

the call of the wild

Africa’s Deadliest Predators (T2)

Man in the Arena: The Legend of Tom Brady (T1)

alternative therapy

me and the world (T1-T2)

We continue with HBO Max, which brings a good pile of premieres to its credit this week. Original or exclusive releases, that is, among which we highlight…

Tokyo Vice. Does the title ring a bell? Not so fast… because yes, but no. Or put another way, this miniseries whose hook is based on the true story that gave birth to the novel and whose hook is having Michael Mann (Heat, Collateral) in the production and direction of the first chapter, seems to have enough of its own entity to have entered fairly well among specialized critics.

More exclusive content:

Fantastic Beasts: A Natural History . “Stephen Fry embarks on an incredible journey to discover the history of some of the world’s most fantastic beasts.”

. “Stephen Fry embarks on an incredible journey to discover the history of some of the world’s most fantastic beasts.” Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart (T1). “After two decades of research and six New York Times bestsellers, Dr. Brené Brown takes us on an interactive journey as she shows us the language, tools, and framework for making meaningful connections.”

(T1). “After two decades of research and six New York Times bestsellers, Dr. Brené Brown takes us on an interactive journey as she shows us the language, tools, and framework for making meaningful connections.” The Informant (T1). «Hungary, 1985. Geri, 20 years old, enrolls in the Faculty of Economics. She joins a reformist group led by a young man named Szava. But Geri has a secret: he was recruited by the communist security department to report on Szava.”

(T1). «Hungary, 1985. Geri, 20 years old, enrolls in the Faculty of Economics. She joins a reformist group led by a young man named Szava. But Geri has a secret: he was recruited by the communist security department to report on Szava.” the unseen pilot (T1). “The story of Gary Betzner, a quiet, community-engaged man who faked his own death, changed his name, was recruited by the CIA, and uncovered Reagan’s Iran-Contra scandal.”

(T1). “The story of Gary Betzner, a quiet, community-engaged man who faked his own death, changed his name, was recruited by the CIA, and uncovered Reagan’s Iran-Contra scandal.” charmed (T4). “Mel and Maggie find it difficult to move on after their mother’s death. The girls must face another unexpected piece of news when they find out they have another sister. Among so many emotions they realize that they have powers.»

(T4). “Mel and Maggie find it difficult to move on after their mother’s death. The girls must face another unexpected piece of news when they find out they have another sister. Among so many emotions they realize that they have powers.» Jellystone! (T1). “Follow the adventures of Hanna-Barbera characters in Jellystone.”

(T1). “Follow the adventures of Hanna-Barbera characters in Jellystone.” Jerrod Carmichael as Rothaniel . “Jerrod Carmichael returns to HBO with his third comedy special taped with an audience at the famous Blue Note jazz club in New York.”

. “Jerrod Carmichael returns to HBO with his third comedy special taped with an audience at the famous Blue Note jazz club in New York.” One Perfect Shot (T1). “In this riveting documentary series, executive producer and filmmaker Ava DuVernay invites Hollywood’s greatest directors to take a deep dive into one of their most memorable movie scenes frame by frame.”

(T1). “In this riveting documentary series, executive producer and filmmaker Ava DuVernay invites Hollywood’s greatest directors to take a deep dive into one of their most memorable movie scenes frame by frame.” One True Singer (T1). «A program looking for the next big music star in Romania. In his episodes we will learn the ins and outs of the industry and discover what it takes to reach the top.”

Enter catalog:

Captain

the lego movie 2

Litus

Malory Towers (T1)

Target: Washington D.C.

Perpetual Planet: Heroes of the Oceans

Criminal Saints

small foot

Teen Titans Go! The movie

The Informant

Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off

Wellington Paranormal (T4)

Prime Video also premieres an exclusive piece of interest to cinephiles, which is not only, as long as you are a fan of Laura Pusini or telecircus melodramas are your thing.

A date with the past is the most prominent Prime Video premiere for this week, a thriller starring Chris Pine (star trek, wonder-woman) and Thandiwe Newton (Westworld, Mission Impossible) through which names like Jonathan Pryce (the two popes, Pirates of the Caribbean) or Laurence Fishburne (Matrix, Othello) in a typical story of spies, romance and well-regarded action.

More exclusive content:

Laura Pausini: Piacere di conoscerti . “The film Laura Pausini: Piacere di conoscerti traces Laura’s life in a totally original way.”

. “The film Laura Pausini: Piacere di conoscerti traces Laura’s life in a totally original way.” Mothers, love and life (T4). “Mothers is a different medical series, a story of life and emotion in which they, mothers and doctors, struggle to get their children and themselves forward.”

Enter catalog:

voodoo apocalypse

brother to brother

How to be John Malkovic

Danger One

Genocide

talking to death

Jumanji: The Next Level

The house at the end of the street

The traces of elBulli

Midway

Secrets and Lies (T1)

Stalingrad

it had to be you

Finally we have the Netflix offer for this week, as rich as it is inconsequential and from which we highlight a specific content.

back to space is a new documentary series from Netflix based on the man in fashion, Elon Musk, or rather on one of his projects, SpaceX and his mission to «take several NASA astronauts to the International Space Station and revolutionize space travel. » If you’re interested, the series doesn’t skimp on praise for the aforementioned, who else does not, but he likes attention more than a fool a pencil… and Musk is not a fool at all.

More exclusive content:

Cobalt blue . “When an aspiring writer and his sister fall in love with the same guest staying at his house, the events that result from the situation shake his traditional family.”

. “When an aspiring writer and his sister fall in love with the same guest staying at his house, the events that result from the situation shake his traditional family.” The ultimatum: marry or leave (T1). «Wedding… or road? Couples put their love to the test while getting intimate with other potential betters in this provocative reality show.”

(T1). «Wedding… or road? Couples put their love to the test while getting intimate with other potential betters in this provocative reality show.” Elite (T5). “When three working-class youth enroll in an exclusive private high school, the differences between them and the wealthy students lead to murder.”

(T5). “When three working-class youth enroll in an exclusive private high school, the differences between them and the wealthy students lead to murder.” Between two worlds . “After losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, a heartbroken teen begins to believe that he is sending her signals from beyond the grave.”

. “After losing the love of her life in a tragic accident, a heartbroken teen begins to believe that he is sending her signals from beyond the grave.” Furious . “A police officer makes her ex-boyfriend an irrefutable offer: either she infiltrates a group of violent fans to get information or his brother goes to jail.”

. “A police officer makes her ex-boyfriend an irrefutable offer: either she infiltrates a group of violent fans to get information or his brother goes to jail.” Green eggs with ham (T2). “Guy and Sam are nothing alike. In a fantasy world full of surprises, these friends learn to try new things, like friendship… and a certain delicious dish.”

(T2). “Guy and Sam are nothing alike. In a fantasy world full of surprises, these friends learn to try new things, like friendship… and a certain delicious dish.” Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story (T1). Media star Jimmy Savile conquered a country with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But the accusations of sexual abuse against him reveal a dark side.

(T1). Media star Jimmy Savile conquered a country with his eccentricity and philanthropy. But the accusations of sexual abuse against him reveal a dark side. the crystal girls . “Faced with great pressure on the leading dancer, she and a partner find refuge in a friendship that isolates them from the real world.”

. “Faced with great pressure on the leading dancer, she and a partner find refuge in a friendship that isolates them from the real world.” erotic lines (T1). “Amsterdam, 1980s. An ambitious college student accidentally discovers a new career in an erotic phone line created by two very different brothers.”

(T1). “Amsterdam, 1980s. An ambitious college student accidentally discovers a new career in an erotic phone line created by two very different brothers.” metal lords . “For Hunter and Kevin, two teenage outcasts, the path to glory is clear: give themselves over to metal, win the Battle of the Bands, and be worshiped as gods.”

. “For Hunter and Kevin, two teenage outcasts, the path to glory is clear: give themselves over to metal, win the Battle of the Bands, and be worshiped as gods.” Michela Giraud: The truth, I rotate it! «Professional successes. Fame problems. The embarrassing label of “voluptuous” and the hard ballet days of her youth. Michela Giraud has a lot to tell.”

«Professional successes. Fame problems. The embarrassing label of “voluptuous” and the hard ballet days of her youth. Michela Giraud has a lot to tell.” Job offer (T1). “Ha-ri poses as her friend during a blind date to ward off the suitor. But the plan changes when he turns out to be her CEO, who makes her a proposal. »

(T1). “Ha-ri poses as her friend during a blind date to ward off the suitor. But the plan changes when he turns out to be her CEO, who makes her a proposal. » Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy . “Ronny Chieng shares his rage at online critics, his gratitude toward geeks, his bafflement at skeptics, and his singular cure for racism.”

. “Ronny Chieng shares his rage at online critics, his gratitude toward geeks, his bafflement at skeptics, and his singular cure for racism.” TIGER & BUNNY (T2). “In a bustling metropolis protected by a gang of superheroes called NEXT, veteran Wild Tiger is forced to team up with rookie Barnaby Brooks Jr.”

(T2). “In a bustling metropolis protected by a gang of superheroes called NEXT, veteran Wild Tiger is forced to team up with rookie Barnaby Brooks Jr.” Yaksha: ruthless operations. “A prosecutor tasked with investigating a black ops team and their notorious leader in a dangerous city is drawn into a deadly war between spies.”

Enter catalog:

Goodbye friends

Force 2

Heksen bestaan ​​niet

Henry Miller: Prophet der Luste

Het leven is vurrukkulluk

Homies

Jack bestelt een broertje

The call

the earth is flat

Pau, the strength of a silence

Robert Reborn

lord of the world

Sneekweek

Snuf de Hond en by IJsvogel

Snuf de Hond in de Jacht op Vliegende Volckert

Snuf de Hond en het Spookslot

Snuf de Hond in Oorlogstijd

Superjuffie

The Revenge of Robert the Doll

Tuintje in mijn Hart

your hands on my waist

Vicious

I correct: we finish the review with what Apple TV + brings, which is actually nothing or practically nothing, see a new cartoon series.

Exclusive content: