“Death on the Nile,” the million-dollar locker room movie

A tragic love triangle and a harrowing search for a killer turn Detective Hercule Poirot’s glamorous vacation aboard a luxurious steamboat across the Nile into a terrifying adventure. Based on the novel written by Agatha Christie in 1937, death on the nilewhich premieres April 6 on Disney+, is a fascinating mystery story directed by Kenneth Branagh, with a legendary landscape overlooking the desert and the majestic pyramids of Giza as a setting. And with a cast of stars, from Branagh himself, Annette Bening, Russell Brand or Gal Gadot, perfectly into the atmosphere thanks to the costumes designed by Paco Delgado.

experienced in hollywood

It is not the first time that the Canarian creator works for the cinema, nor the first in Hollywood: cHe has two Oscar nominations. for his work in The Miserables and in the danish girlin addition to participating in the musical cats. And in Spain he has won two Goyas for The Witches of Zugarramundi (from lex of the Church) and Snow White (by Pablo Berger), in addition to having worked with Pedro Almodvar on The Skin I Live In.

160 costumes for 14 characters

On this occasion, the director proposed a challenge: that the costumes of the time would not be so affected, but rather have a contemporary look to shorten the distance with the current viewer. And he assigned him around a million dollars (the complete production is around 90 million). With that budget, Delgado made around 160 costumes, since there are 14 characters in the film but each of them appears with an average of 12-16 changes. It is what the upper class of the 30s had: each moment of the day demanded a different label. In addition, some designs were made up to three times to adapt them to the dance scenes. Most of the garments are handmade to bring back the feel of the tailoring of the time, which required a team of no less than 60 people.

audrey hepburn diamond

But the aesthetic spectacle does not end there. The icing on the cake is put by the Tiffany diamond of 128 carats and more than 140 years old that Gal Gadot’s character wears in the film. One more milestone in the cinematographic history of this iconic jewel, first brought to the screen by Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast with diamonds and would later hang around Lady Gaga’s neck when she won the Oscar for A star has been born.

With the 2022 Oscar Awards still fresh, we must remember that in 1978, costume designer Anthony Powell took the statue for the costumes of the version of death on the nile which starred Peter Ustinov. On this occasion, Paco Delgado was not nominated, but he would have deserved it.

