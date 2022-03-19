‘Death on the Nile’: the story of love and betrayal in the imposing Egypt that triumphs among the public – CINEMABLEND

The film, directed by and starring Kenneth Branagh, has already grossed more than $125 million at the worldwide box office.

Good stories deserve to be seen in a big way. And one of the latest that the seventh art has given us is Death on the Nile, the adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic directed by -and also starring- Kenneth Branagh. The movie arrived on the Spanish billboard on February 18 and almost a month later can boast of continue in the top 3 of the most viewed and if there is exceeded 125 million dollars raised worldwide. A fact that demonstrates the desire of viewers to see productions as epic as this on the big screen and, of course, a symptom that word of mouth is the best ally of the film industry.

Branagh’s second film about the universe created by the literary master of crime – the first was Murder on the Orient Express (2017) – has conquered more than 80% of viewers who have already had the pleasure of seeing it in theaters. This is how it is collected on the well-known website Rotten Tomatoesin which death on the nile scores 82% positive reviewsof the more than 2,500 reviews shared by users.

Its story, based on the homonymous novel by the British author published in 1937, manages to catch you from the first minute. Intrigues, betrayals, impossible loves, millionaire jewels and a unique settingwith the Nile as a special guest, convert the new Branagh feature film on an experience that leaves a mark.



And to all this is added a leading cast made up of well-known faces such as Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey and Annette Bening, to name a few, who make death on the nile one of the essential feature films of this 2022.

‘Death on the Nile’: jealousy, glamor and a luxury cast in the new detective film Hercule Poirot

Impeccable costumes and dream settings

“Gorgeous costumes, convincing acting, magnificent sets… Befitting the work of Agatha Christie!”. This is how user Mary W describes the film starring Gal Gadot. And it is not surprising that the fabulous costumes stand out, created by the Spanish designer Paco Delgado, twice nominated for an Oscar for Les Miserables (2012) and The Danish Girl (2015). . A dressing room made up of more than 160 suits made by hand, valued at more than one million euros.

“[Branagh] I wanted the costumes to be more contemporary. Until World War II, fashion was dominated by accessories: hats, gloves, bags, shoes… But I wanted to get away from that and make it more contemporary” [Paco Delgado]

In an interview with SensaCine, the designer explained that the director of the film had things very clear and that he knew how he wanted each of the characters to look throughout the story. “There are scenes where everyone is all green, or mauve, and there is a ‘leitmotif’ in each scene, closely linked to color and what that color awakens in the viewer. And as the movie gets darker, so do the costumes.”Delgado says.

Death on the Nile’: One million euros, 160 suits and a month for a dress, this is how the Spanish Paco Delgado dressed his stars



Another user who has left his opinion on Rotten Tomatoes highlights the fabulous film “1930s Egypt”, in which Detective Poirot carries out his new investigation. If you haven’t had a chance to see death on the nilewe already anticipate that you will be amazed by the fascinating scenarios in which the action takes place. All of them recreated in different locations in London and the USA.

One of the settings where the protagonists of the film can be seen is the imposing File Temple, the well-known monument built in honor of Isis, the Egyptian goddess of love. To transfer it to the big screen, it took no more and no less than ten weeks, in which a team of sculptors built a series of huge hieroglyphs, which were later carved on sheets of plaster and placed on the shores of the Cotswold water park. , in the United Kingdom.

‘Death on the Nile’: This is how Kenneth Branagh recreated the majestic Egypt (without leaving London)

an unexpected outcome

Of course, viewers who have already enjoyed death on the nile they do not forget to highlight their plot; one of those that keep you in suspense until the final moments. “The film maintains the mystery of the crime until the end. Great movie for lovers of Agatha Christie”points another of the users on Rotten Tomatoes.



Of course, he is not without reason. Detective Hercule Poirot must investigate a crime that occurred in the middle of the honeymoon of the millionaire Linnet Ridgeway (Gadot) and the particular Simon Doyle (Hammer), ex-fiancé of an old childhood friend of his. Poirot hoped to enjoy a well-deserved vacation surrounded by pyramids, but he ends up becoming just another guest at the celebration. A guest who later must put his wits to work by having to question all the friends and family of the newlywed couple, who travel aboard a luxurious ship with its own name: SS Karnak.

“The solution to the crime is fine and elegant, but it is Poirot himself who most fascinates”. With these words also applauds Michael O’Sullivan, the critic of Washington Post, the brilliant plot devised by Agatha Christiewhat Branagh has masterfully transferred to the big screen. And he is not the only expert in the seventh art who has praised the latest work by the British director, nominated for three Oscars for his film Belfast.

The journalist from IndieWire David Ehrlich points out that one of the keys by which “it works” death on the nile is by “the ease with which it bridges the gap between ancient entertainment and modern demands”. Something in which the critic of The Hollywood Reporter David Rooney, who describes it as “brilliant old school entertainment”.

You know: death on the nile continues its journey in Spanish cinemas. Now you decide: are you going to let them tell it to you after everything you’ve read?

