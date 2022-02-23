‘Death on the Nile’: This is how Kenneth Branagh recreated the majestic Egypt (without leaving London) – CINEMABLEND

The film, based on the homonymous novel by Agatha Christie and starring Gal Gadot, is already in Spanish cinemas.

The magic of cinema is capable of transporting us to any corner of the world, and even the universe, without moving from our seats. Kenneth Branagh has made use of this great power of the seventh art and with his latest feature film as director, Death on the Nile, invites us to travel to the imposing Egypt of the 1930s. A journey that Branagh has shared with a luxury cast led by Gal Gadot, Armie Hammer, Emma Mackey and Annette Bening.

On death on the nilerecently released in Spanish cinemas, Branagh gets, for the second time, into the skin of Hercule Poirot, the famous literary character created by the British writer Christie Agatha. If in his first cinematographic adventure as the famous detective, Murder on the Orient Express, he had to solve a mystery aboard the train that traveled through Europe; this time he must test his skills as an investigator on the SS Karnaka luxurious steamboat that navigate the waters of the Nile Riverwhile passing through Egypt.



Disney



From London to North America

Even that scenario, with its imposing pyramids, temples and those sunsets over the Nile, Branagh manages to move the viewer. A visual journey, with great detail, that would not have been possible without that magic that characterizes the seventh art. Curiously, most of the filming death on the nile took place in Londonwhere scenes were shot at Longcross Studios and other outside locations.



Disney



The story of the film takes place during The honeymoon of millionaire Linnet Ridgeway (Gal Gadot) and her husband, Simon Doyle (Armie Hammer), the ex-fiancé of an old friend, Jacqueline deBellefort (Emma Mckey). The newlyweds have decided to invite a series of friends and relatives with whom to share this moment of happiness. At first the idea was to enjoy a few days of partying and rest in one of the best hotels in Egypt. But when Linnet discovers that Jaqueline has followed them there, and she begins to fear for her life, the celebration moves to the SS Karnaka wonderful boat that will allow you to visit the most emblematic places in the country, in a safer way.

Linnet is not entirely convinced of this change of plans, and asks Detective Poirot to act as her bodyguard and to be alert for any suspicious movement. Of course, Poirot does not hesitate for a second to put aside his vacation, to join this unusual honeymoon, which, Branagh has taken the opportunity to take the public on an audiovisual ‘tour’ through some of the most wonderful places in Egypt.

One of those places visited by the protagonists of death on the nile is he Philae Temple. A monument, with great significance in history, if we take into account that it was built in honor of Isis, the Goddess of love. His recreation was made on the shores of the Cotswold water park, in the United Kingdom. There, a group of sculptors carved two large hieroglyphs in polystyrene, which the plasterers would later mold into sheets of plaster, to give shape to the walls. a 10 week jobwhich would eventually become a set of nine square meters, nine meters high.



Disney



This well-known water park was also the setting chosen to reproduce a spectacular Egyptian bazaar, which Linnet and Simon visit with their guests at the beginning of their honeymoon.

Recreating the Nile River, the second longest in the world, was no easy task either. To accomplish this, production designer Jim Clay and his team chose the Cleveland Lakes, North Americato masterfully “transform” its waters into the flow of the Nile.

Another of the scenarios that Kenneth Branagh’s film gives us is the glamorous Old Cataract hotel located on the banks of the Nile, in the vicinity of the Temple of Philae. A very iconic location, since Agatha Christie herself stayed there to start writing the novel that gives the film its title. To get a realistic version of the place chosen by Linnet and Simon to stay during the beginning of their honeymoon, the design team worked for 13 weeks to create its grandiose lobby, beautiful marble floors and iconic staircase.

best crime scene

Of course, we do not forget the karnak, the luxurious steamboat, where all the protagonists become murder suspects, for Poirot. To Branagh, this boat had to look “a magnificent floating palace”. A dream place, which according to the actor was the most suitable as a crime scene.

(…) the water, the shores, the sky, the sounds, the animals, all those things that can become terrifying in the blink of an eye. [Branagh]

Now that you know some details of this blockbuster created to be seen on the big screen, you will surely be dying to discover those idyllic corners of Egypt, and without getting on a plane. death on the nile It’s already in theaters.

