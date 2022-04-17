Entertainment

Death on the Nile | When does it premiere on Star Plus

The film starring Gal Gadot will debut in a few days on streaming.

An new premiere is preparing to reach streaming within the next few days. This is Death on the Nile, a film starring Gal Gadot that debuted last February in different cinemas in the country.

The fiction directed by Kenneth Branagh, follows the well-known Detective Hercule Poirotwhose vacation on a glamorous ship in Egypt is interrupted after the death of a person, causing him to have to look for the killer.

All of this occurs while a group of well-dressed, high-class passengers are also on the ship celebrating the honeymoon of a perfect couple (Gadot and Armie Hammer). Who will be the killer?

In addition to Gador and Hammer, the cast includes Tom Bateman, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, Russell Brand, Ali Fazal, Dawn French, Rose Leslie, Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo and Jennifer Saunders.

What day does Death on the Nile premiere on Star Plus?

Death on the Nile, based on the famous 1937 novel of the same name, will premiere on the Star Plus streaming service on next Wednesday April 20, 2022.

