Death on the set: the tragedies behind the movie clapperboard

There are many cases of actors and professionals who died on film sets. Deaths that are particularly upsetting, since the idea – and technically the guarantee – should be that of absolute safety, while you are making a film. Tragedies, on the other hand, are countless: from Brendon Lee, to Art Scholl, to Vin Diesel’s stunt double to Vic Morrow, Jennifer Jason Leigh’s father.

To sadly bring up the subject of deaths on set, the tragedy that took place on the set of ‘Rust’, where Alec Baldwin shot and killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza. Before this shocking fact, there was the tragic death of Brandon Lee, son of Bruce Lee, killed on the set of the cult film ‘The Crow’, in 1994 at just 28 years old. One of the guns that was supposed to be loaded with blanks actually had live bullets. According to what was reconstructed during the investigation, he was hit by a 44 caliber bullet.

Dead on the set

It is not the only case, it is probably the best known episode but there have been several tragic deaths on the set. In 1984, Jon-Erik Hexum died on the set of the television series ‘Cover Up’, shooting himself with the gun that was supposed to be blanks. He was ‘playing’ Russian roulette, shot himself in the head with a Magnum 44. In 1983, three people, including two children, died during the filming of the film ‘At the Edge of Reality’, four episodes directed by Joe Dante, John Landis, Steven Spielberg and George Miller. The incriminated episode is the one directed by John Landis. On the set, a Bell UH-1 Iroquois helicopter crashed to the ground, instantly killing the actor Vic Morrow, father of Jennifer Jason Leigh, and the two little extras Myca Dinh Le and Renee Shin-Yi Chen, who were shooting a scene.

In ‘Top Gun’, aerobatic pilot Art Scholl had to shoot a scene in flight, during the shoot he lost control of his Pitts S-2 and crashed in the Pacific Ocean. The film is dedicated to his memory. During the filming of the film ‘Jumper’ starring Samuel L. Jackson, it was used for special effects, a mixture of frozen sand, ice and earth. David Ritchie, production designer of the film, was pronounced dead because of a large piece of sand and gravel that fell on him. In 2002’s ‘XXX’, starring Vin Diesel, it was his stunt double, Harry L. O’Connor, who died. He was killed in an accident, in the scene where he had to descend a particularly steep slope, and then parachute into a submarine. O’Connor was unable to abseil quickly and was killed by hitting a bridge.