Death Pantani, the new revelations of mother Tonina reopen the case

7 years after the last investigation was closed, the case of the death of Marco Pantani it reopens taking a new and unexpected turn.

Behind this sudden turn is the hand of the “Pirate’s” mother, Toninaresented this morning by the carabinieri of the investigative unit of the Rimini operational department.

Death Pantani, mother Tonina’s invitation

In today’s hearing, accompanied by the lawyer Florenzo AlessiTonina has provided new elements that could completely change the evidentiary picture.

Above all, the last suggestion given to the investigators by the mother of the Romagna champion is particularly relevant, convinced that the key to the intricate case is represented by two people who according to her were with Pantani al Le Rose residence on the evening of his death, February 14, 2004.

“Marco wasn’t alone the night he died, with him were two escorts“Assured Tonina with determination.

Death Pantani, a not so new element

In reality, it is not the first time that two girls have been talked about the death of Pantani. In fact, the hyenas had already reported there in one of their reports testimony of a driver who, regarding that evening, had revealed that he had accompanied two girls to the well-known residence.

The two, after entering the structure, had come out shortly thereafter taking a sweater it’s a poucha rather suspicious behavior that the judiciary has never taken into consideration and that now, in the light of Tonina’s statements, could constitute a new important track to investigate to reopen the case.

Where does the new investigation come from

To understand what developments will follow the new deposition of Tonina it will take time but in the meantime something, starting from two years now, has (re) started to move.

The new hearing of Pantani’s mother is in fact part of the investigation started two years ago (on 7 January 2020 to be precise) by the confession of the pusher of the “Pirate” Fabio Miradossathe one who gave the last dose to the Romagna champion.

“Marco was killedI met him 5-6 months before he died and he certainly didn’t seem like a person who wanted to kill himself. She was perpetually searching for the truth about the facts of Madonna di Campigliohe always said he was not doped “.

From those words the idea began to really take hold for the first time that on Pantani (today officially dead for drug and drug overdose) could have acted someone, an impression that, with the elements that are emerging recently, could soon become something decidedly more concrete and lead to a completely different investigation from the previous ones.

