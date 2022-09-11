Death Queen Elizabeth – latest: Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh as thousands line the streets

The last trip of Elizabeth II through Scottish lands

His oak coffin left Balmoral at 10am on Sunday for Edinburgh. This is her last trip. A six-hour road trip to Edinburgh, the beginning of her final journey to London for his state funeral on September 19. Thousands of mourners lined the route to pay their respects.

Shortly after the procession began its 100-mile journey, it passed through the town of Ballater, where the crowd fell silent in respect to the Queen.

Once the escort arrives in the Scottish capital, the body of Elizabeth II will be transferred to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will be received by a guard of honor made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, who will perform a royal salute on the esplanade.

Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “moving” trip would give the public a chance to “mark our country’s shared loss”.

Since her death on Thursday, the Queen’s coffin, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped by a wreath, has remained at Balmoral so estate workers could bid her a final farewell.

Hundreds of miles south of the procession, huge crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the late monarch.