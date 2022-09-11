Death Queen Elizabeth – latest: Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives in Edinburgh as thousands line the streets
The last trip of Elizabeth II through Scottish lands
His oak coffin left Balmoral at 10am on Sunday for Edinburgh. This is her last trip. A six-hour road trip to Edinburgh, the beginning of her final journey to London for his state funeral on September 19. Thousands of mourners lined the route to pay their respects.
Shortly after the procession began its 100-mile journey, it passed through the town of Ballater, where the crowd fell silent in respect to the Queen.
Once the escort arrives in the Scottish capital, the body of Elizabeth II will be transferred to the Palace of Holyroodhouse, where it will be received by a guard of honor made up of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, who will perform a royal salute on the esplanade.
Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the “moving” trip would give the public a chance to “mark our country’s shared loss”.
Since her death on Thursday, the Queen’s coffin, draped with the Royal Standard of Scotland and topped by a wreath, has remained at Balmoral so estate workers could bid her a final farewell.
Hundreds of miles south of the procession, huge crowds gathered outside Buckingham Palace to pay their respects to the late monarch.
How will the era of King Carlos III be known?
With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the second Elizabethan era has come to an end.
Now the UK has entered a new era, which Prime Minister Liz Truss has already referred to as a new “Carolean era”.
It is not yet clear how historians will refer to the periods in which Queen Elizabeth II and later her son King Charles III ruled the UK.
If history is any guide, the period could be known as the Second Caroline Era or the Second Carolean Era.
sofia zermoglio11 September 2022 21:28
Where is Balmoral Castle and why was it so important to Queen Elizabeth II?
Balmoral Castle, where Queen Elizabeth II was, during her last hours of life, monitored by doctors due to her delicate health, and to which her children and grandchildren have addressed, was one of the monarch’s favorites . The castle is located in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
The history of this castle begins during the reign of Robert II of Scotland, but it was Queen Victoria, Elizabeth’s great-great-grandmother, and her husband who bought the property, and after restoration, made it their summer vacation residence. summer.
And later, during Elizabeth’s reign, it would also be used for a long time as her private summer residence by her and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.
The current royal family has also used it on many occasions, mainly as a country house where the monarch spent a few weeks when she was on vacation.
On several occasions, family members have taken refuge in this marvelous 14th century castle, as during World War II or after the fateful death of the mother of his grandchildren, Diana of Wales.
sofia zermoglio11 September 2022 21:07
What is the role of the monarchy in the UK?
The king, Charles III, is the new Head of State of the United Kingdom, but the monarch’s powers are symbolic and ceremonial. The British kings remain politically neutral.
However, as head of state, King Carlos III will receive daily dispatches from the government in a red leather box every day, with previous reports of important meetings or documents that require his signature.
The prime minister will normally meet the king every Wednesday at Buckingham Palace in central London to keep him informed on government matters.
These meetings are completely private and there is no official record of what is said in them.
The king also has a number of parliamentary functions.
sofia zermoglio11 September 2022 20:50
The images of the pain of the people saying goodbye to their queen
Thousands of people gathered with flags along the way to applaud the passing of the hearse, accompanied behind by the vehicle in which Elizabeth II’s daughter, Princess Anne, and her husband, Tim Laurence, were traveling.
sofia zermoglio11 September 2022 20:30
The RNLI pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is one of many charities that have paid tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The tribute read: “On behalf of everyone involved with the RNLI, we send our deepest condolences to the Royal Family on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Her Majesty has spent 70 years as patron of the RNLI, committing herself and acknowledging the efforts of thousands of our people. We place on record our sincere appreciation for Her Majesty’s unwavering commitment to saving lives at sea. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and Her Majesty’s loyal subjects throughout the UK and Commonwealth.” .
The Queen’s last official commitment to the charity was the unveiling of a plaque on 17 May 2013 at St Ives Lifeboat Station.
sofia zermoglio11 September 2022 20:16
Tens of thousands of people queue for hours to pay their respects to the Queen at Buckingham Palace
The queue was huge. Some took more than two hours to go through it. Many gave up long before reaching the front lines. But for those who persevered, they said it was worth it.
This was the scene where tens of thousands of people flocked to Buckingham Palace on Sunday to pay their last respects to the Queen.
sofia zermoglio11 September 2022 19:44
Biden formally accepts invitation to attend Queen Elizabeth’s funeral
The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-serving monarch, who died Thursday at the age of 96.
“This morning, President Biden has formally accepted the invitation to attend Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s State Funeral Service on September 19. He will be joined by the First Lady,” the White House said Sunday.
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Holyrood Palace in Edinburgh
sofia zermoglio11 September 2022 19:27
The iconic jewels of Queen Elizabeth
She owned the most expensive and extensive collection in the world. With around 300 pieces, including 98 brooches, 46 necklaces, 34 pairs of earrings, 15 rings, 14 watches and five pendants. When not in use, the collection is kept in the Queen’s Gallery at Buckingham Palace, and several of these pieces are on display in the Tower of London.
This collection will pass into the hands of King Carlos III and, therefore, will be worn by his wife, the Queen Consort, Camilla. Kate, the new Princess of Wales, is also expected to receive some pieces from the collection. Among the queen’s favorite jewels were the diamond tiara that she used the most, a gift from her grandmother Maria for her wedding, the diadem she wore at the coronation of George IV, her iconic three-strand pearl necklace or the button earrings which he also used to wear often.
sofia zermoglio11 September 2022 19:09
Some of the unusual privileges that King Carlos III also inherits
Queen Elizabeth II did not need a passport or driving license, she celebrated her birthday twice a year and owned all the swans and sturgeons in the country, which her son Carlos will now inherit.
sofia zermoglio11 September 2022 18:59
How will the inheritance of Queen Elizabeth II be distributed?
She has not only been the longest-living queen in the history of the United Kingdom, but one of the monarchs with the greatest wealth: jewelry, properties, works of art, investments, real estate and even 32,000 swans. According to Forbes, Queen Elizabeth had a fortune of almost 500 million euros. The heritage inherited from her would be free of taxes, which the rest of British citizens are obliged to pay.
How will the inheritance of Queen Elizabeth II be distributed?
The monarch’s public assets will pass into the hands of King Carlos III, but the distribution of his private assets will remain secret. She has not only been the longest-living queen in the history of the United Kingdom, but one of the monarchs with the greatest wealth: jewelry, properties, works of art, investments, real estate and even 32,000 swans. According to Forbes, Queen Elizabeth had a fortune of almost 500 million euros. The heritage inherited from her would be free of taxes, which the rest of British citizens are obliged to pay.
sofia zermoglio11 September 2022 18:41