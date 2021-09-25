Death Stranding Director’s Cut “corrects” a glaring oversight of the original

Death Stranding Director’s Cut has just landed on PS5, an excellent opportunity for those who have never had the opportunity to try the original version launched almost two years ago.

If, on the other hand, Sam Porter Bridges’ wanderings did not convince you in the first place, it is likely that, despite the additions and refinements implemented for the occasion, he will continue not to do so.

Hideo Kojima’s game was designed for the PlayStation platform and later came to PC. Now, thanks to the Edge browser update, it can also be played on Xbox.

The launch of the Director’s Cut it was also expected by the players who squeezed the original game properly, confident that the PS5 version would bring with it some news on the story: if you want to know all the differences, we refer you to the exhaustive review by our Stefania Sperandio.

In addition to improving the graphics and adding new ones missions, objects and methods (such as the circuit race), the Kojima Productions team made a desirable “correction“.

Specifically, we are talking about one of the readable files in the Interviews section, entitled “A sexless world”And signed by an unspecified Bridges Consultant.

At the time of release, the content of the text caused discussion for an alleged halo discriminatory referring to asexuality, which has now been smoothed out thanks to additional text.

In the original file, asexuality was defined as a “lifestyle of popularity growingAnd it was suggested that identifying with the asexual community was a consequence of Death Stranding of which it was necessary to get rid of to repopulate the earth.

As also reported by PSLS, the discussed intervention of the Consultant was integrated with an unexpected report which gives a new nuance to the original context and leaves the controversy behind:

Another unexpected change in the Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is with one of the log entries. The data log about “The Asexual World” caused a bit of controversy for its inaccurate look at asexuality, and the Director’s Cut adds a note to address this. pic.twitter.com/uUpP9fKZtg – alessandro fillari (@afillari) September 23, 2021

According to a note inserted by a Bridges reviewer, the content is “unfounded e discriminatory” And “the current theory is that greater self-identification of the sexualities mentioned is caused by greater awareness“.

The version Director’s Cut does not include changes in the cast or surprising additions, but did you know that Keanu Reeves was considered to play a key character?

If you intend to upgrade the game from the PS4 to the PS5 version, it is good to warn you that doing it in Italy will cost you more.

Finally, not all the “secrets” will be revealed on PS5: a series of cut contents have been excluded this time too.