Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on Steam, the PC version is official: here are the news – Nerd4.life

Death Stranding: Director’s Cut appeared on Steam with the official page confirming the PC version of the game, released last September on PS5. The synopsis also describes the Announcements included in this edition between technical aspects and extra contents.

We were talking this morning about the possible arrival of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut on PC, and apparently the rumor was founded. However, what will be the differences than seen on PlayStation 5 a few months ago?

On the technical level we will find a frame rate higher (depending on hardware), support for i ultra-wide monitor and photo mode, but above all compatibility with new technology Intel Xe Super Sampling (XeSS), which leverages machine learning for extreme quality upscaling.

As for the new contents, in addition to the in-game additions of the Director’s Cut we will be able to count on interesting crossovers with the series Half-Life and with Cyberpunk 2077.

A few minutes ago further confirmation came from Intel to the CES 2022, with an important detail: the release of the game on Steam and Epic Games Store is expected for spring and not for a generic 2022, as indicated at the moment on the Valve platform.

Finally, Kojima Productions also officially announced the PC version of Death Stranding: Director’s Cut through its Twitter profile, as you can see above.