Death Stranding, Keanu Reeves could be one of the protagonists

Death Stranding, we know it well, can have a stellar cast. Hideo Kojima’s debut work outside Konami has been able to bring together actors and directors of great caliber and known to the world of most, such as Norman Reedus and Guillermo del Toro. However, there is a rather important background, which could have completely changed the perspective of the game: a very important role could be assigned to Keanu Reeves, a Hollywood actor known for the sagas of Matrix and John Wick.

The character we are referring to is Cliff Unger, who in Death Stranding is played by Mads Mikkelsen, Danish actor best known for The Thre Musketeers, Clash of the Titans, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Doctor Strange. The role of Unger, however, could be played by Keanu Reeves. Kojima told the details of the development in a Twitter thread, where he pitted some behind the scenes.

“The role of Cliff has always been designed for Mads Mikkelsen,” said Kojima. Despite this, during some interviews with Nicolas Winding Refn (author and director of films, also present in Death Stranding) had emerged the possibility of having Reeves act in place of the Danish actor. “It was the experience he had in The Neon Demon that pushed Refn,” added the game designer, who prompted him to recommend him. Eventually, however, Mikkelsen managed to get it right and everything proceeded according to i game designer plans.

However, he recommended Keanu every time we meet. His experience in “The Neon Demon” made him think it was a great choice. So he highly recommended him. – HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 2, 2021

Between Mikkelsen and Keanu Reeves, the choice was still difficult. An official offer to the leading actor of the Matrix saga was not delivered, however, but Reeves was still able to star in a video game, namely Cyberpunk 2077. As for a collaboration with Hideo Kojima, for Death Stranding now it is too late but it is not certain that certain doors will not open in the future. Unless the game designer decides to focus, once again, on Mikkelsen …