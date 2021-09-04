Death Stranding, Keanu Reeves could have played a key character

Death Stranding has been able to hit the mark thanks to the solidity of its narrative sector and the performances of all the actors (and not only) involved.

Players who have already completed the adventure of Sam Porter Bridges will have by now familiarized with the protagonist, played by Norman Reedus, the opponents and supporting actors, each characterized by an unmistakable face.

Those who have not yet had the opportunity to work hard to reconnect America and are waiting for the version Director’s Cut to do so, he will be happy to know that the launch trailer already has a date.

And there is another excellent news: in an interview granted to the Brazilian magazine I love Cinema, Norman Reedus has revealed that a sequel is currently under negotiation.

Among the excellent interpretations appreciated in the game it is impossible to forget that of Mads Mikkelsen, who lent his face to the enigmatic Cliff Unger.

Present in many of the trailers seen at the stage where the title was still shrouded in an imposing aura of mystery, Cliff could have had a face very different from the one modeled on the features of the Danish actor (via Twinfinite).

It was the same to reveal it Hideo Kojima in a series of tweets dedicated to the behind the scenes of the making of Death Stranding:

However, he recommended Keanu every time we meet. His experience in "The Neon Demon" made him think it was a great choice. So he highly recommended him.

“Fromthe initial stages of the project we have always intended to proceed with Mads for the character of Cliff. I have consulted several times with Refn, who often repeated to me “I am the one who gave birth to Mads.” This first that the offer was made. Anyway, every time we met, he kept advising me Keanu. His experience on The Neon Demon convinced him it would be a great choice. So he suggested it to me with belief“.

Eventually the role was assigned, as planned, to Mads Mikkelsen, but it’s interesting to imagine how things would have turned out if Cliff had been there. Keanu Reeves.

However, it is not excluded that the Canadian actor may be involved in Kojima’s future projects, who in another tweet revealed that he had met him several times, specifying that it is “of an actor and a human being fascinating that makes you want to work with him “

If you expect the launch of the Director’s Cut can give space to all the content cut in the first place, you have to change your mind: some elements removed will not be able to be present in this final version.

Meanwhile, our Stefania Sperandio has already dedicated a special to the game that explains which factors are likely to make fans of the first hour turn up their noses and distort the spirit of the original release.

Staying on the subject of Director’s Cut, just in the adventure of Sam Porter Bridges there is a reference to another title recently returned in this capacity.