Death threats against Mattarella, a man from Como denounced: on the post profile No vax and No Green pass

“Someone will take a shot at point-blank range !! Someone will never return home among these pigs “the user wrote on Twitter at 21:41 on January 30th”Patrik“Sharing the announcement of the new anti Covid-19 rules. In the next five minutes he begins to share a video of the re-elected President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella with the following message: “In the next few hours, who knows I won’t write about the death of the Head of State !!”. The sharing by some supporters was enough to trigger the report to the authorities by some users, reaching the goal: on the morning of Monday 31 January, as he learns Open from certain sources, police officers knock at the home of the author, a supporter of the No vax theories and opposed to the Green Pass.

The tweet addressed to the President of the Republic Mattarella

Currently the account “Patrik“Is suspended from the platform, but we learn that it is a citizen residing in the province of Como who, through his social accounts, shared content appreciated by the No vax areas such as the video interventions of Dr. Barbara Ballanzoni, of Dr. Loretta Bolgan. and supporters of the 3V Movement.

Some tweets from user Patrick, including the one where he announces a “point-blank shot”

In sharing the video of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella several times, the accused had sought the attention of some well-known users and followed by conspiracy groups, including Alessandro Meluzzi and the user Adry.W. (@liliaragnar).

Some of the tweets of the user “Patrik“.

Through further research done by Open, it was possible to identify the different accounts with which the man published memes signed “Patrik”, such as the one depicting excrement and pigs included in the photo of the Draghi Government team together with President Sergio Mattarella on the day of the oath.

The meme signed “Patrik”, censored by Open.

