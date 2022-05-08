Death threats could lead to Hernán Galíndez’s decision to leave the University of Chile | Ecuadorians Abroad | Sports

The bad campaign carried out by the University of Chile triggered a hostile atmosphere in the campus, leadership and fans. One of those affected by this situation is the Argentine-Ecuadorian goalkeeper Hernán Galíndez, who would be close to leaving the institution due to threats against his and his family’s integrity.

The university team is located in the current Chilean league in thirteenth place with just 11 points in the same number of dates played. With this, the exits were given, in addition, to the coach Santiago Escobar and the Ecuadorian Luis Roggiero, who occupied the sports management.

“He is happy in the U, because he is in the biggest club in Chile and the fans are impressive, but all this threats have caused him a lot of discomfort,” says Rodrigo Abadie, speaking daily. The Mercury from Santiago.

“Hernán is evaluating an exit, due to the threats against his family, for the safety of his wife and children,” added the 35-year-old soccer player’s businessman.

The goalkeeper arrived in January of this year at the Chilean team at the request of coach Escobar who had him as a pupil at the Catholic University of Quito.

“The threats are not minor, they are to be taken seriously and that is why we are evaluating the exit, thinking about the safety of his wife and children,” Abadie said.

The tricolor goalkeeper informed the club’s board of the situation and arranged security for him and his family, however, the newspaper notes that his wife’s “concern” would make him leave the club. (D)