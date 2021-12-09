Death Wertmuller, career, Oscar, Giannini, age, illness, funeral, career

The memory of the famous Oscar-winning director who died at the age of 93, between successes and records.

Death Wertmuller. Mourning in the world of cinema: the famous director Lina Wertmuller she’s dead. An unforgettable artist, she died at the age of 93 in her home in Rome. She was the first woman in the history of the Oscars to receive a nomination for directing the film ‘Pasqualino Seven Beauties’.

Death Wertmuller: the first woman to win an Oscar for directing

Lina combined talent with passion. His films they are works that investigate the human soul, where men are hard, strong and capable of change. And he didn’t discount women either. His portrait is that of a nonconformist woman, who had the courage to unhinge old stereotypes and to go against the tide.

To her the brilliant idea of ​​having the role of Gianburrasca to a woman Rita Pavone. Multifaceted artist who has been successful in both cinema and television. That detached, Mediterranean approach to life and things of his is also seen in his films, legacies of his noble origins.

She was born in Potenza to a noble of Swiss origin and a Roman mother. Her skill soon led her to be known internationally. AND the Oscar which she was to receive in 1977 was only delivered to her in 2020.

The memory of Giancarlo Giannini

“If I am here today, if I am still an internationally recognized actor, I owe it only and exclusively to a woman, to Lina Wertmuller”Declared Giancarlo Giannini. The artist was linked to her by an artistic and human partnership, the protagonist of many of her important films including “Metallurgical Mimì wounded in honor“,”Overwhelmed by an unusual fate”

And again: “Pasqualino Settebellezze”Earned Giannini an Oscar nomination for best actor. All time Giannini on death Wertmuller underlined in the last hours with a slightly controversial vein the fact that it was she who discovered it And thanks to her close-ups in which she was an absolute teacher, that Giannini became famous.

Death Wertmuller, not everyone in Italy appreciated it

Chiosando then said: “hello my friend, I’m just sorry that not everyone in Italy appreciated you, indeed many at times snubbed, but the world is made up of envy, abroad instead they recognized you what in one word defines you as a genius“.

The Death of Lina Wertmuller marks the disappearance of a multifaceted artist. As also confirmed by Giannini, Lina could sing and dance. These qualities were also accompanied by a great sense of humor. “Working with her was a game, even if very tiring, not a walk in the park since like all great professionals she had an obsessive care for everything, so she was on the set even 12 hours.”Revealed Giannini.