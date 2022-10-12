Death Willie Spence (American Idol): the tele-hook finalist tragically dies in a car accident at 23

This Tuesday, October 11, 2022, the big family of American Idol is in mourning. And for good reason, Willie Spence, finalist who had marked the 19th season of the program died suddenly in a car accident as reported by our colleagues from TMZ.

This is a show that has created real stars. On June 11, 2002, the program american idol hits American homes for the first time on Fox. At the time, no one expected the success that the latter would meet. A tele-hook adapted in France under the name of the New star and which will help to highlight great talents. Indeed, during the first season, it was the singer Kelly Clarkson who won the program, Carrie Underwood for season 4, or even Jordin Sparks in season 6.

But the stars are not only on the side of the candidates. Indeed, the channel decides to call on an exceptional juror who will leave absolutely nothing behind. This is particularly the case Simon Cowellthe flagship face of the program who has traumatized, or not, entire generations with his now famous phrase: “I don’t mean to be rude…” We will also find Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Jennifer Lopez, Mariah Carrey, Keith Urban, Nicki Minaj or Ellen DeGeneres.

“Right now, my heart is broken…”

But if the cult American program is talking about him today, it’s for a sad reason. The finalist of season 19 which took place in 2021, Willie Spence, has just died this Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at the age of only 23 years old. According to information from TMZ, the candidate foramerican idol was driving home to Atlanta when his Jeep Cherokee slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer that was parked on the side of the road.

The candidate who found himself in the final against Chayce Beckham and who had seduced everyone with his cover of Diamond was rushed to hospital before dying a few hours later from his injuries. A disappearance that aroused great emotion on social networks, this is particularly the case of Katharine McPhee, wife of David Foster who wrote on Instagram: “Life is so unfair and nothing is really promised to us. Rest in peace. It was a pleasure to know you and to sing with you. Sweet Willie… you deserved the stars and the moon. I’m so sorry that the world is deprived of more precious time with you. You were an absolute angel. I know you are up there now with the rest of the angels. God rest your soul in peace. For now, my heart is broken..”. Upsetting.