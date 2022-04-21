Deathloop before reaching Game Pass, it would have to go through PlayStation Plus Premium

Deathloop hit the market for PlayStation 5 and PC in September 2021 from Arkane Studios, a developer that now belongs to Microsoft. When Bethesda acquired Bethesda, the company had already signed several agreements with Sony, one of them was the aforementioned Deathloop and the other is Ghostwire Tokyo of Tango.

In principle and as far as we know, these two games should end up coming to Xbox sooner or later, although at the moment we do not have specific dates, much less official information, since the agreement that Bethesda and Sony reached before this first was acquired by Microsoft.

When will Deathloop come to Xbox and Xbox Game Pass?

It is somewhat complicated to know, if the game is a temporary exclusive on the PlayStation 5 console (it is also on PC) and in September it will be the year since its launch, perhaps this would be the time for the details of the expected Xbox version to be revealed. .

Now and as we have been able to know through Reddit, before the game reaches Xbox and Xbox GamePass should go through the new Sony service, PlayStation Plus Premium. This does not mean that the exclusivity time will be extended, although perhaps according to comments on Reddit it could affect the fact that the game was not on Xbox Game Pass from day 1 while the exclusivity with the Sony subscription program will last.

We reiterate that at the moment there is no precise information that clarifies the exclusivity periods and the side agreements, although it has also been announced that more Sony games would be coming to PC, so it remains to be seen if any of this information is fulfilled for give this also for validity in the absence of confirmation.