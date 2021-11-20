Deathloop developers say goodbye to Playstation, working on Xbox exclusive

A new project for the developers of Deathloop after the success on Playstation. They change and get to work on an Xbox exclusive

A new look towards the future to give life to something they hadn’t thought of before. It is undoubtedly a great project that puts everything on another level, especially since also the console is no longer the same. But let’s try to take stock of the situation and talk about what awaits us when referring to the future of the developers of Deathloop.

After the great success of the title, we are also looking forward to it another Arkane game. His name is Redfall and we already know that it is a very interesting videogame proposal. For this reason the community is eagerly awaiting its arrival on the market. But how can we be sure of this sudden glimpse into the future, a short time after the two titles just mentioned?

The new Xbox project from the developers of Deathloop

On the social Twitter, there have been many announcements of request for personnel. Jobs, of course, of a certain level and it is precisely the Lyon division that is there assiduously seeking such roles and figures. Arkane Lyon, in the last few hours, is looking for a Lead Level Designer. In the descriptions it is clear how the studio is intent on washing up on another work on the line of Deathloop and Prey. In completely new immersive sim.

We also remind you that Deathloop is the first exclusive PS5 work of third parties. This for the video game market, and for the players who feed it, is certainly a novelty that has achieved certain goals. Certainly there will be one single player mode on which the story will be based of which we should become the protagonists. Most likely, some multiplayer insertions will also be dedicated to it.

We’re talking pure guesswork, of course, based on the kind of work they’ve accomplished in this last period with their previous blockbuster titles. However, we remind you that the recent acquisition of Zenimax by the Verdecrociata company the future changes a little. That the next Arkane Lyon project, like Redfall, is an Xbox exclusive?