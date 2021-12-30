Deathloop is the game of the year – Nerd4.life

The prestigious British magazine Edge has posted his list of the top ten games of the year 2021, which he sees in the head Deathloop by Arkane Studios, a timeline exclusive for PS5 and PC. Let’s read the list:

Deathloop Chicory: A Colorful Tale Wildermyth Dungeon Encounters Forza Horizon 5 Monster Hunter Rise Hitman 3 Bonfire Peaks Returnal Psychonauts 2

As you have read, the top 10 Edge presents some really special choices, as well as some confirmation. Deathloop is praised for how he manages to manage his multiple paths giving the player the possibility to choose how to face the single days of which the adventure is composed.

In second position we find Chicory: A Colorful Tale, whose ability to link creativity to a strong and profound narrative is enhanced. Thirdly, the role-playing game Wildermyth, whose meta videogame nature and the amount of truly significant choices entrusted to the player are appreciated, as opposed to other titles of the genre where freedom is only apparent. Also good fourth place of Dungeon Encounters, reviewed in the same issue of the magazine.

These instead are the prizes of the various categories: