Deathloop, Returnal and Metroid Dread are among Naughty Dog’s favorite games in 2021 – Nerd4.life

The boys of Naughty Dog they unveiled theirs favorite games of 2021, among which we find Deathloop, It Takes Two and Metroid: Dread, but also less predictable choices like Fortnite and Busnax.

Sometimes we forget that even those who develop games in their spare time love … well, playing video games. And the same obviously also applies to the guys of Naughty Dog, who between the development of the multiplayer of The Last of Us 2 and a new IP still find time to play the novelties released in 2021 and beyond.

Deathloop is the favorite game of game directors Matthew Gallant, Kurt Margenau and development director Waylon Brinck.

“Creating an immersive sim in a time loop was a brilliant idea. Each place you visit and revisit becomes richer as you acquire new tools, information and deepen the storytelling. The art direction is also astounding,” says Gallant.

Deathloop

Anthony Newman, the game director who is currently working on The Last of Us 2 multiplayer, says he particularly enjoyed it Fortnite, after having overcome the initial mistrust and prejudices, and having been particularly impressed by the events proposed by Epic Games, such as virtual concerts.

“When I started working on this multiplayer project (The Last of Us ed), I had a very superficial opinion of Fortnite and thought it was a simple toy for kids, a fad that was only popular thanks to Drake. How wrong I was! Fortnite is truly inspiring, not just as a multiplayer game but as an ever-evolving game. Epic takes incredible creative risks each season, inventing new ways to totally transform the game, and they seem far from running out of new ideas. impressed by the events in the form of interactive “concerts” they created, “says Newman.

It Takes Two, which won the GOTY at The Game Awards 2021, is the favorite game of Evan Wells, co-president of Naughty Dog, who particularly appreciated the two-player mechanics, as well as the puzzles, the story and the art sector. .

“I’m a fanatic of platforming games and It Takes Two combines that kind of gameplay with great puzzles, great story and wonderful art. There is so much variety and clever mechanics are constantly being introduced. And the bold choice to take a second. player made this experience unique. I had a blast playing it with my son, “says Wells.

Metroid Dread, an image from the game

Wasim Khan, director of character technology, as a good metroidvania enthusiast could not help but choose Metroid: Dread, stating that it “blows you away with its satisfying gameplay and moody atmosphere, while also telling you a compelling story.”

Returnal it was the best game of 2021 for animation director Jeremy Yates as well as Naughty Dog vice president Arne Meyer, explaining, “Returnal is absolutely addicting, has carefully calibrated gameplay and is stunning to watch. Unravel the story piece by piece. piece as you struggle to move forward has kept me glued to the game for hours. ”

Among the favorite games of Naughty Dog in 2021 there are also some less discounted titles but not for this not of value, including Bugsnax, Inscryption, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes and Frost Punk.