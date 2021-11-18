Deathloop was a success, Arkane Lyon already working on the next immersive Sim – Nerd4.life

Arkane Lyon does not stop and is already working on a new immersive sim, as emerged from a recent job advertisement. Moreover Deathloop, his latest game, seems to have been a success, according to what is written.

The announcement is about the location of lead level designer, therefore a key figure for an immersive sim. The text briefly describes the study: “Arkane is known for its creative worlds and first-person action games, including the Dishonored and Prey franchises, which have won multiple Games of the Year awards. Our latest title, Deathloop, launched September 14 on PC and PS5, is another hit!“

Evidently Deathloop has achieved the results planned by the development team and the publisher. As for the new game, the announcement does not contain many details, but a few requirements for the candidates they are quite detectors, especially the request “knowledge of stealth action games at Dishonored“and the ability to”collaborate with the campaign designer“which makes it clear how we are talking about a title that will probably have single player elements.

