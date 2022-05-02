Deaths and horrific injuries: Consequences of Trump’s border wall | Univision Immigration News

The border wall that former President Donald Trump said was impassable has become a nightmare for immigrants who dare to climb it in their eagerness to enter the United States in search of the so-called “American dream.”

A JAMA Surgery study published Friday reveals that some sections of the 30-foot-high wall (9.1 meters) built on the border with Mexico in the San Diego area have led to an increase in deaths and admissions to the center of traumatology with extremely serious injuries.

The construction of the wall on the border with Mexico was announced on January 2015, 2017 through an executive order (#109367). The decree was aimed at increasing border security and reducing to zero undocumented crossings, which the previous government considered a serious threat to national security.

But in his eagerness to control the illegal crossing, Trump dismantled due process at the border without the participation of Congresscornering asylum policy (an available legal benefit) and damaging the due process of immigration.

The result of the executive order was the replacement of 406 miles of existing barriers that were between 6 and 17 feet high with a 30-foot steel one. And an additional 49 miles of new barrier was also added, the report said.

The report was developed by doctors at the University of California, San Diego.

Trump’s wall was a key piece in his “zero tolerance” immigration policy. And also one of his main campaign promises that at the end of his term he could not fulfill. The former president had promised that the fence would cross the entire 3,200-kilometer border, and that the work would be paid for by the Mexican government.

The report indicates that, according to specialized media, the new section of the 30-foot wall was impassable. However, according to records from the San Diego Level 1 Trauma Center, experienced significant increases, from 1 to 5and the severity of patients with fall injuries as of 2019, when construction of that section of the wall was completed.

Both deaths and injuries were caused by falls after construction of the 30-foot span in San Diego and Imperial counties, California.

The JAMA Surgery study notes that the data was collected from fall admissions between 2016 to 2021. “To normalize for changing migration rates, we calculated admissions per 100,000 apprehensions made by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). )”, he indicates.

It adds that the data analyzed include in-hospital mortality, Injury Severity Score (ISS), Abbreviated Head/Face Injury Scale, hospital length of stay (LOS), and hospital costs adjusted for inflation. On-site mortality data from border wall falls based on reports from the San Diego County Medical Examiner were also included.

The report indicates that during the period prior to the construction of the section, that is, between 2016 and 2018, there were 67 hospital admissions by falls from the border wall “compared to 375 during the subsequent period, between 2019 and 2021.

“This more than 5-fold increase is still significant when admissions are normalized for CBP apprehensions,” it adds.

Regarding serious injuries (ISS), JAMA Surgery indicates that the average of the codes of the abbreviated scale of injuries to the head/face, as well as the average length of hospital stay (LOS) in the intensive care unit , as well as mortality in the hospital and on the scene, increased significantly compared to the later period.

In turn, the average hospital costs per admission also recorded a significant increase.

“The increase in hospital costs due to the increase in admissions exceeded $13 million in dollars in 2021,” the report states.

The newspaper Washington Post reported that CBP officials “do not count deaths and injuries resulting from such falls.” However, he adds, new statistics released Friday by doctors at the University of California, San Diego provide one of the first attempts to gauge the toll caused by Trump’s border wall.

But both the injuries and deaths were predictable. In November 2019, the Post revealed that a section of the new fence had been cut with electric saws by human traffickers to bring undocumented people into the country.

The incident occurred shortly after the former president had said that his government was building a wall on the border that was impossible to climb. But it didn’t, because it was cut down, it’s being climbed and many are doing it successfully, and the number of deaths and serious injuries continues to rise to levels never seen before.

Univision Noticias reported in 2019 that after a long discussion about the indicators used by the Trump government to get an idea of ​​what the real situation is on the border with Mexico, in 2016 a new and more precise measurement methodology began to be used. , which was collected in a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Report on Border Security Metrics published in May 2018.

According to the report, the number of undetected crossings had fallen almost as rapidly as the number of apprehensions made by Border Patrol on the southern border. Of 851,000 in Fiscal Year 2,000, the figure went to 62,000 in Fiscal Year 2016.

Three years later, in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Fiscal Year 2020 Report, the last of the Trump presidency, the ministry estimated that, based on available data on successful illegal entries between 2017 and 2018 experienced an increase. And that the effectiveness above 95% in the detention capacity registered between the years 2006 and 2016 (from more than 1 million to less than 56,000 per year at the end of the Obama administration), it was reversing.

According to the report, the methodology used to estimate successful undocumented entry showed an increase between 2017 and 2018, the first two years of the Trump administration, of at least 11 percentage points compared to 2016.

There is no data yet regarding the estimates of successful illegal crossings during Fiscal Year 2020. But the projection indicates that the numbers increased during the previous government despite the validity of the ‘zero tolerance’ immigration policy, data that the Republicans and Trump do not mention Biden’s immigration policy in their attacks.

Despite the wall and the restrictive immigration and public health policies at the border, the flow of immigrants does not stop.

In mid-May, Univision Noticias reported that detentions and arrests on the US-Mexico border increased 3% in April to 178,622, compared to just over 172,000 in March. This is the highest monthly total recorded in the last two decades, according to CBP data.

The report adds that the number of arrests of Unaccompanied Minors (UAC) was reduced by 12% in April with 13,962, compared to the 15,918 arrested in March of this year.

The data also reflects that the agents arrested 48,226 migrants who were traveling as a family. And it adds that arrests for each of those migrant groups are down about 10% compared to March.

The significant increase in the number of arrests worries both the government and the Republican opposition regarding the possible elimination of Title 42, a public health measure activated in 2020 by the pandemic and that has allowed the accelerated deportation of some 2 million undocumented immigrants in border.

The Biden government announced in April that the rule will be deactivated on May 23, by a federal judge in Louisiana, in response to a lawsuit filed by twenty states led by Arizona (all governed by Republicans), ordered the government to keep in force policy until a final ruling is rendered.

The Biden government said it will abide by the ruling, but that until there is a final verdict it will continue with the cancellation plans.