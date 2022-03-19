deaths and hospitalizations. The Bizarre Rise of Cases – Time





The Covid data curve shows no sign of folding under the weight of the virus that continues to circulate in a high manner from North to South, leading to an increase in deaths and hospitalizations. The data of the ministerial bulletin certify a phase of growth of infections that are still unable to drop below 70,000 per day.

There are 74,024 new cases of Covid-19 in Italy, compared to 76,250 yesterday, compared to 478,051 swabs carried out which bring the positivity rate to 15.5%. This is what emerges from the data of the bulletin of the Ministry of Health – Higher Institute of Health.

In the last 24 hours there have been 85 deaths (yesterday 165), bringing the total of victims since the beginning of the pandemic to 157,692. With those of today, the total cases of Covid in Italy become 13,800,179.

Currently the positives are 1,147,519 (+27,298), 1,138,729 people in home isolation. 8,319 hospitalized patients with symptoms, of which 471 in intensive care. The discharged / healed are 12,494,968 with an increase of 48,385 units in the last 24 hours. The region with the highest number of new cases in the last 24 hours is Lazio (8,986), then Lombardy (8,052), Campania (7,903), Puglia (7,392) and Veneto (6,831).

“Also this week the data of Covid-19 in Italy show an upward trend” with the incidence that “is fixed at 725 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants and therefore we are above 700 per 100 thousand. here too there is a trend of growth: we are at 0.94, just below the unit “, explains Gianni Rezza, director general of prevention of the ministry of health, commenting on the data of the weekly monitoring.

In particular, according to ISS data, the incidence of Covid cases in Italy this week went to 725 per 100,000 inhabitants against 510 in the previous one. An index, specifies the president of the Higher Institute of Health, Silvio Brusaferro, that “is above the epidemic threshold. The number of new cases has grown: a picture consistent with the European situation, characterized by high circulation and an increase in the number of new cases “.

“The occupancy rate of places in the medical area and in intensive care is respectively 12.9% and 4.9% and therefore stable for employment in the medical area while employment is still decreasing, albeit gradually, of intensive care places. This – concludes Rezza – is good news “.