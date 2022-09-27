Deaths associated with Hurricane Fiona rise to 21

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. Sign up today.

The government reported that the number of deaths associated with the passage of Hurricane Fiona increased to 21.

In this way, the total added five cases to the 16 deaths that had been reported until Saturday.

The government portal on the emergency situation indicated this morning that eight cases had been confirmed as of yesterday, while 13 remain “under investigation.”

Of the eight confirmed deaths, seven are indirect and one direct, which last week was identified by the Institute of Forensic Sciences (ICF) as the case of a man who drowned after falling into a creek in Comerío.

Of the five cases added yesterday, four are under investigation and one is confirmed as an “indirect” death.

The monitoring of these cases is in charge of the Fatality Surveillance System of the Department of Health.

According to the report, 20 of the 21 deaths are of people between the ages of 50 and 89, while one of the cases has not been identified.

Health explained that the cases are considered “under investigation” until the death certificate is registered with the Demographic Registry.

He also explained that a direct death refers to when a person dies by the “forces of the disaster or by the direct consequences of these forces, such as structural collapse, flying debris or exposure to radiation or chemicals.”

Meanwhile, he explained that an indirect death refers to “when unsafe or unhealthy conditions are present during any phase of a disaster… and contributed to a death.”