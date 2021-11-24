Death’s Door, review – Nerd4.life

The conversion of Death’s Door, a little gem of an independent action game, arrives on Nintendo Switch. In the review we find out if it was worth it

A few months after its debut, Death’s Door arrives on Nintendo Switch, a platform elected by popular acclaim as the place where indies not only feel good, but above all they play. It does not upset more light than time exclusives or conversions that in a short time are brought to the Kyoto hybrid console: by their natural conformation, independent titles – compared to the AA or AAA market – draw from other types of fundamentals, unrelated to the heavy element polygonal, offering perfect experiences to be played, lived, completed in portability. Death’s Door is no exception: the little gem Acid Nerve also shines on Switch, going to feed that dense array of isometric action in the metroidvania style, a term of which, in this period, we abuse with pleasure because there are never enough. Then the reaper crow returns, a bird whose context is to be defined in a melancholy limbo between life and death. We tell you everything you need to know in the Death’s Door review.

Temple of the Doors Some moments of Death’s Door are particularly excited The Hall of Doors is a strange place: it’s a bit of a parody of some government offices, whose employees arrive calmly by bus and sit at their desks to chat. Our moment of glory comes immediately, when we discover that we have to recover a soul different from the others, one that requires more effort than usual. Let’s start the adventure in what will slowly turn out to be a maze of doors which act as portals, initially taking hand with a three-dimensional world with dull colors and a solemn air of temporal stasis. The atmosphere surrounding Death’s Door, although sometimes almost comical, remains a strong point of the product from start to finish, in what represents a research on the border of the sibylline, told in pieces, dealing with important issues with personality. We enjoy the first hours of Death’s Door on Switch in portability, because after all what is the point of playing it on this console if not being able to do it from anywhere? On balance, the playability of the title has been transposed very well, also thanks to a certain lack of general complexity that has certainly helped the conversion: we are facing a combat system well elaborated, not particularly layered, but gratifying, which lends itself well to being enjoyed with Joy-Con. It is therefore with ease that we find ourselves following the journey of our warrior raven, breathing again that air of a solitary parallel dimension that gave so much personality to the software this summer.

Beautiful everywhere Colors and shades of Death’s Door are not the brightest, but it is a precise and pleasant stylistic choice The aesthetic quality of Death’s Door relies on art rather than polygons and this allows Death’s Door to turn fluidly anchored to 30 frames, net of some micro drops here and there that can be easily fixed. The maze proposed by Acid Nerve also works well on the small screen: style, colors, level design and enemies blend well, even if the opponents do not always have the same level of quality, but it is understandable. So by eye, the idea is that as often happens in portable mode, the developer has sometimes opted for a dynamic resolution, which slightly scales the offer to keep the frame buffer constant: let’s go back to saying that it is a now widespread practice that there is good, as – especially in this videogame genre – the king must remain the gameplay, even better if supported by a certain aesthetic minimalism. The same good luck happens to the game in docked mode: on the big screen we find a slightly more stable flow and a visible increase in resolution, making the double soul of this Death’s Door conversion nice to play anywhere. The sound sector is also excellent, designed to accompany in a story that probes the approach to life, death and the objectives that in an existence can change and mutate quickly.