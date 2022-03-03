Deaths from COVID-19: Health reports six new victims of the virus

The Health Department reported today, Thursday, four new deaths from COVID-19 which raised the total accumulated in this line on the island to 4,128.

According to the agency, four of the deceased were not vaccinated and two had completed their vaccination cycle.

“Having a weakened immune system can increase your chance of getting seriously ill from COVID-19″noted the agency in a tweet.

The average number of deaths of unvaccinated people per 100,000 -in a period of 30 days- is 15; in the case of vaccinated (with two doses) it is 6; and for those vaccinated with a booster dose, it is 2.

In total, they have been reported in the last 30 days:

109 deaths of people not vaccinated of a population of 635,269 (this population figure is constantly changing as people get vaccinated).

107 deaths of people vaccinated (partially without the booster dose) out of a population of 1,506,290 (this population number is constantly changing as people reach the time they are eligible to receive the booster).

45 deaths of people vaccinated with the drug booster out of a population of 1,052,135 (this population figure is constantly changing, depending on the number of people receiving that dose).

On the other hand, the total number of hospitalized for the virus was placed at 79which is broken down into 67 adults and 12 pediatric patients. This number represents a difference of six patients compared to the total reported yesterday.

From elsewhere, the reported positivity rate at 6:00 a.m. was at 4.7%.

The rest of the epidemiological and demographic data will be updated at noon.