Deaths from covid fall to a historic low, but infections increase

The decline in deaths from covid-19 in the world, a goal set since the start of vaccination, seems to have found its decline curve, reaching its lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.

Last week, the deaths caused by the virus fell to a level that the World Health Organization, WHO, described as historic, reaching 32,959 deaths (a decrease of 23%), a number so low that it had only been presented in May 2020 when it was also below 33,000 deaths across the planet.

“We call on countries to remain vigilant, continue to vaccinate, test, sequence, provide early care to patients and apply common sense public health measures to protect health workers and the public,” was the statement. invitation from WHO experts.

The wave of declines in deaths from covid has also been reflected in Europe, Africa, South Asia and the Middle East (see Map). In America, the trend continued and 8,800 people died from covid-19 were registered.

The decrease in people killed by the coronavirus and its variants has also been felt in Colombia. In the latest report this Thursday from the Ministry of Health, only 19 deaths were recorded.