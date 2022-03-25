Deaths from covid fall to a historic low, but infections increase

The decline in deaths from covid-19 in the world, a goal set since the start of vaccination, seems to have found its decline curve, reaching its lowest levels since the start of the pandemic.
Last week, the deaths caused by the virus fell to a level that the World Health Organization, WHO, described as historic, reaching 32,959 deaths (a decrease of 23%), a number so low that it had only been presented in May 2020 when it was also below 33,000 deaths across the planet.
“We call on countries to remain vigilant, continue to vaccinate, test, sequence, provide early care to patients and apply common sense public health measures to protect health workers and the public,” was the statement. invitation from WHO experts.
The wave of declines in deaths from covid has also been reflected in Europe, Africa, South Asia and the Middle East (see Map). In America, the trend continued and 8,800 people died from covid-19 were registered.
The decrease in people killed by the coronavirus and its variants has also been felt in Colombia. In the latest report this Thursday from the Ministry of Health, only 19 deaths were recorded.
The pandemic continues
Although the world looks forward to the reduction in deaths from covid-19, the WHO insists that the pandemic is not over and called for continued care to prevent further infections.
“Until we achieve a high vaccination rate in all countries, we will continue to run the risk of a rise in infections, with the possibility of new variants emerging that are able to evade vaccines,” warned Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director of the WHO. He stressed that the wave of infections in Asia, together with the rebound in cases in Europe, is causing the positive figures to rise again.
The warning was made because although deaths on the planet are plummeting, infections do not give up and continue to increase for various reasons, as explained by the WHO.
“In the context of lifting social and public health measures, lifting mask wearing, lifting physical distancing, lifting restrictions to limit people’s movement, this will give the virus a chance to spread.” Adhanom Ghebreyesus commented.
Added to the decrease in preventive measures, says the director of the WHO, is the misinformation that indicates that the end of the pandemic is near, that the Omicron variant is mild and that this is the last variant with which we have what to deal with
“The good news is that we have the tools that can reduce the spread. We know that masking works, that physical distancing works, that vaccination saves lives,” they asserted from the WHO.
Data recorded by the different countries indicate that 64% of the world population has received at least one dose of the 11,000 million vaccines, although this percentage drops to 14% in low-income countries.