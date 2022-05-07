Deaths from Covid in the world double the official records

In the last week, no new deaths have been reported, but since the first Covid-19 bulletin was issued on March 18, 2020, the country has added 4,376 reported deaths, which are added to the 6,246,828 that have already been reported globally.

But the number of deaths caused by the impact of the disease in the world may be even higher, according to experts from the World Health Organization, who calculate that 14.9 million deaths in the last two years can be associated with the pandemic, directly or indirectly.

That number of nearly 15 million is the midpoint between a low of 13.3 million and a high of 16.6 million deaths counted from January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2021.

The numbers presented by the WHO not only include the 6.2 million deaths from covid officially notified to the WHO by its 194 member countries, but also those who died due to health failures resulting from the outbreak, including those who were patients of other illnesses and could not receive timely care when the health system was overwhelmed.

Unreported deaths

The rest corresponds to deaths caused by covid, but that were not reported as such, as well as those caused by other diseases that could not be treated due to the overload suffered by health systems in the acute stage of the pandemic.

“We focused on excess deaths because we know that in many countries the data from the tests was insufficient. We also know that not all countries have a certification system (of deaths) that meets standard practices,” said WHO statistician William Msemburi.

As a result of the absence of an efficient system, dozens of lower-middle income countries did not generally report the causes of death, while 68% of excess mortality was concentrated in only ten countries in the world: India (4.7 million ), Russia and Indonesia with more than a million each and the United States (932,000).

They are followed by Brazil (681,267), Mexico (626,217), Peru (289,668), Turkey (264,041), Egypt (251,102), and South Africa (238,671). If they all have one thing in common, it is their large populations and how hard they were hit by the disease.

“These data not only point to the impact of the pandemic, but also to the need for all countries to invest in stronger health systems that are capable of maintaining health services in times of crisis, and that have strong health information systems,” WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

Dr. José Joaquín Puello, director of the Luis Eduardo Aybar Health City, stated in a conversation with journalists from Listín Diario that from his experience in the field during the pandemic, the figures are correct.

Although the country is not mentioned in the summary of the report, Puello considers that both here and worldwide there is the possibility of underreporting of cases.