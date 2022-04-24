Deaths rise in Shanghai from COVID and in Beijing they recognized that “the situation is difficult”

COVID testing in Shanghai (Reuters)

Shanghai reported 39 COVID-19 deaths on Sundaythe highest figure since the beginning of its quarantine weeks ago, while the Chinese capital of Beijing warned of a difficult situation due to the increase in infections.

The Shanghai business hub has been under a almost total confinement since the beginning of Aprila measure that hit supply chains across the country.

China, the world’s second-largest economy, has struggled to eradicate its worst COVID-19 outbreak in two years with harsh lockdowns and mass testing, while maintaining its zero-Covid policy that has hit the economy and morale.

Shanghai, China’s largest city, recorded its first deaths on April 18 despite detecting thousands of daily cases in recent weeks..

Data from the National Health Commission of China indicated that Thirty-nine people died in Shanghai on Sunday, bringing the total to 87 in recent days in the city, which has recorded nearly 22,000 new coronavirus infections. The highest number of deaths in one day had occurred on Saturday, with 12.

While, Beijing reported 22 new infectionsfollowing warnings from a senior official in the capital that the city must take urgent action.

A man walks in a commercial area of ​​Beijing (Reuters)

Health official Pang Xinghuo said preliminary observations suggest that COVID has “spread invisibly” in the capital for a week, affecting “schools, tourist groups and many families”. As he explained, the infections in Beijing began to spread a week ago and involve schools, tour groups and families.

“The risk of continued and hidden transmission is high and the situation is difficult”, Tian Wei, from the Beijing Municipality, told reporters. “The entire city must act immediately,” he added.

At the national level, the Health Commission reported 1,580 new positive cases this Sunday, 1,566 of them due to local contagion and the rest imported. The localities with the highest number of cases of community transmission were Shanghai (east, 1,401), Jilin (northeast, 60), Heilongjiang (northeast, 26) and the capital, Beijing (north, 22).

Health authorities also reported the detection of 20,285 asymptomatic cases, 20,230 of them local (mostly in Shanghai), although Beijing does not count them as confirmed cases unless they show symptoms.

(With information from AFP and EFE)

