Deathverse: Let It Die, the free game for PS5 and PS4, presents development diary

GungHo Online Entertainment and developer Supertrick Games have shown the third development diary Deathverse: Let It Diean action game that will be released for free on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. It was announced during a State of Play in October and is currently scheduled for this spring.

The video dedicated to the sequel to let it die shows us a look at the different departments of Supertrick Gamessuch as design, art, and animation, which introduces us to game designer Toshihiro Fujikawa, level designer Tomoharu Takata, scenario artist Daisuke Oka, character artist Takashi Kasahara, and animator Kazuki Shirahama.

A new battle for survival

It is set hundreds of years after the events of let it diewhen the reality show Death Jamboree is all the rage for its bloody action. “It’s time to master your favorite weapon, captivate fans with spectacular moves and win the admiration of a global audience that makes you a rising star,” says the developer. “The national television YBC (Yotsuyama Broadcasting Company) is in charge of the production and broadcast of Death Jamboree. After public recruitment sessions and promises of a huge prize money, young people from all over the world were attracted by the program“.

This time it is a battle for survival where you compete with other players in arenas with player versus player versus environment combat. There will be plenty of weapons to thrill the spectators, possibility to customize the character with improvements and climb the charts to become the new sensation.

“Death Jamboree’s main gameplay is survival battles, but depending on the season, other game modes will also be available for a limited time“said the publisher. Deathverse is scheduled to launch in 2022 and will be free to play.