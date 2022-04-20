Debanhi asked for help on ‘the highway of death’ and disappeared: what is known about the case | News Univision Latin America

What happened to Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldúa after she was dropped off on the so-called ‘highway of death’ in Nuevo León, Mexico? It is the question that many people have been asking since the moment of her disappearance in the early hours of Saturday, April 9.
It is now known that after 05:00 that day, the young woman boarded a car belonging to a driver from a ride-sharing company outside the fifth venicelocated at number 1236 Numancia street in the Nueva Castilla neighborhood of the municipality of Escobedo.
In that party garden, which adjoins large properties with raised fences and located north of Monterrey, the 18-year-old girl had attended a party with two friends on the night of April 8. The two friends declared that they left the place without Escobar Bazaldúa.
At some point the friends called a contact at a ride-sharing company to pick up Escobar Bazaldúa. Authorities were told that the driver made the trip without being at the service of any application.
Nothing is known about what happened from the moment the driver passed through Escobar Bazaldúa to the party, apparently at the fifth Venice, and the moment he took the image in which he can be seen at the foot of the road. The photograph, it is known, was shared by the driver to the friends and they, in turn, to the Escobar family on the same Saturday.
From the party to the ‘highway of death’
Numancia Street leads to the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway, a road that has been described by those who travel it as “the highway of death” by dozens of people who have disappeared on it in recent years, including Escobar Bazaldúa herself.
The bleak image of Debanhi Escobar, in which he appears waiting for someone, was apparently captured at the point where Numancia street and highway intersect.
From the fifth Venice to the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway there are 492 yards (450 meters). In this section, according to a tour carried out by local journalist Víctor Badillo, there are video surveillance systems installed outside private homes. Altogether, on the whole street, 17 cameras are installed security, according to your count.
It is believed that these systems were able to capture the route of the car in which the girl was going until the moment she got out of it. However, until now, the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office (FGE) has had access to only three videos belonging to a company that is located 85 yards (75 meters) from where Escobar was dropped off.
Said camera belongs to the company Transportes Internacionales ALCOSA, it is installed in the access marquee and points directly to where the girl would have stayed.
Mario Escobar, father of Debanhi, assured the Mexican media last weekend that he has already been able to observe the images. He assured that he looked at his daughter walk to the facilities from the company in what appears to be an attempt to summon help and enter the location.
Carrier, key in disappearance of Debanhi
State authorities seem to be focusing their investigations on what the ALCOSA International Transport camera captured. It was this Monday, April 18, when FGE officials entered the facilities to carry out evidence and collect possible evidence to help determine what happened to Debanhi Escobar.
Relatives, friends and inhabitants of several municipalities of the entity have carried out search days to find the whereabouts of the girl. On sidewalks and roads they have traveled on foot, supported by dogs, and in vehicles. They have also searched from the air with drones, without success.
As is known, the two friends who attended the party with Debanhi Escobar have been questioned on several occasions by the authorities without their version of what happened being made public. On the other hand, it is unknown if the driver in question has been located and questioned about what happened.
Additionally, the authorities have investigated at least three businesses from the Nueva Castilla neighborhood, located on the highway, who could provide information. One of these is the Nueva Castilla motel, another is the Orugatools company, where an open sewer was located and drained a few days ago, as well as the aforementioned transport company.
So far, the Escobar family and the prosecution have received several clues about the girl’s whereabouts, including testimonies that they saw her walking on the Periférico towards Apodaca. But nothing has helped in the efforts to find the young woman.