Debanhi Escobar case: father denounces threats and says he has already received the results of the independent autopsy | News Univision Latin America

The father of Debanhi Escobar, who already has the results of the autopsy commissioned by the family, denounced having received death threats and said that the videos of her daughter leaked to the media re-victimize her and all those who appear in them.
Escobar announced that this Friday he could reveal the conclusions of that new autopsy if he finishes the comparison work with which he carried out the forensic medical service of the Attorney General’s Office from Nuevo Leon.
The body of Debanhi Escobar, 18, was found in the cistern of a hotel where he had arrived after getting out of a taxi in the middle of the night in what is known as the highway of deaththe road that connects Monterrey and Nuevo Laredo, where the disappearance of more than 200 people from 2021..
On Wednesday, during a press conference with the state prosecutor and other people who are handling the case, Escobar said he felt calmer about the response that the authorities are giving at this time regarding the investigation.
Previously, the young woman’s father had denounced irregularities and inconsistencies, and has sought second opinions and external supervisors, such as the National Commission of Victims, the state Human Rights Commission or the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection of the federal government.
Father of Debanhi Escobar denounces death threats
Mario Escobar also said on Thursday that is receiving death threats on Whatsapp since someone leaked his number on the Tik Tok social network. They ask her not to speak any more, not to continue insisting on the case, to shut up, as she denounced. Escobar, however, emphasized that if he has to give his life to clarify what happened to his daughter, that will.
“I’m not afraid of anything and I don’t care if they continue to threaten me with death,” he declared. “Yes, they have been threatening me; I don’t know who, but I told my daughter that in God’s vault there are three places and if I need to get to that place to find the truth, I’m going to get there, ”she added.
Debanhi Escobar’s father also said that he had not requested protection from the authorities since he is not afraid of what might happen to him. “I’m not afraid of death, I’ve already lost the most precious thing”.
Escobar pointed out that what he seeks to save is that what happened to his daughter “does not happen again to another girl.”
And he acknowledged that although he seems calmer, inside he is shattered and has spent many nights without sleep. At dawn he wakes up and starts reviewing the messages he receives, from those that threaten him, those that ask him if he sells jellies or backpacks, to those that write to him showing support and solidarity, he explained.
“Let the one who has to fall fall”: Debanhi Escobar’s parents call for justice during a tribute to their daughter
Mario Escobar says that leaked videos revictimize his daughter
New videos appearing in the press show alleged images of Debanhi and her friends that night, initially buying alcohol in a store, then arriving by taxi at the fifth ‘El Diamante’ where they entered a party and also of her running and fighting with a boy in that same place, something that seems to coincide with the version of the events that the two friends gave in an interview.
But for Mario Escobar those videos should not have been leaked since they “revictimize to all the people who come out there.” “Not just my daughter, we are talking about all the people, not just my daughter,” he added. The man assures that he is unaware of these videos, that he had never seen them, but he remembered that the state attorney general, Gustavo Adolfo Guerrero, was aware of its publication.
After a diligence with the Specialized Prosecutor for Femicides and Crimes against Women in which Mario Escobar participated on Thursday for more than 7 hours, the man announced that they will proceed against the officials who could have leaked these videos and the media that took them to light, since the images are part of the research folder.
“That constitutes a crime that warrants imprisonment, and everyone who is responsible must be prosecuted, whether they are the media or personnel who had them under their protection as part of the chain of custody,” Escobar declared.