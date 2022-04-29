Debanhi Escobar case: father denounces threats and says he has already received the results of the independent autopsy | News Univision Latin America

Escobar pointed out that what he seeks to save is that what happened to his daughter “does not happen again to another girl.”

And he acknowledged that although he seems calmer, inside he is shattered and has spent many nights without sleep. At dawn he wakes up and starts reviewing the messages he receives, from those that threaten him, those that ask him if he sells jellies or backpacks, to those that write to him showing support and solidarity, he explained.