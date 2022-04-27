Debanhi Escobar case: the taxi driver who left her on the road to death speaks and reveals an audio of the young woman and conversations with her friends | News Univision Latin America

The news program of a local channel in Monterrey interviewed the taxi driver involved in the case of Debanhi Escobar where -among other things- he stated that always wanted to help the young, but due to what he claims was her erratic behavior, he was never able to convince her to take her home.
The image has gone around the world and has drawn attention to that driver and why he would have left her abandoned alone on that stretch of road where so many people have disappeared.
The young woman’s father went further and said that the taxi driver had touched his daughter inappropriately and that is why she decided to get off.
After these accusations of sexual harassment, Cuéllar granted an interview this Tuesday to the local news program Info7, from Monterrey, in which He told his version and assured that he did not touch the young woman and that she insisted on getting off therewhile he asked his friends to come back for her, that she had decided to get off and that she was not in good condition.
The young man showed what is probably the last audio of Debanhi Escobar, as well as WhatsApp conversations with his friends, to whom he sent the iconic photo, as proof that the young woman had decided to get off there.
Debanhi Escobar case: the version of the taxi driver
According to what Juan David Cuéllar told Info7, on the morning of April 9 he made a trip through the Didi application in which he took some young women to a party, after picking them up from another place.
They asked for his phone to call him again when the party was over. Around 4 in the morning, the friends sent him a message so that he could pick them up at the villa where he had left them before, which according to Cuéllar was already closed. But when you arrive, they left in another vehicle, a gray car, and got into Debanhi with itunder the warning that they were monitoring her by GPS.
Debanhi complained about her friends, through tears, Cuéllar says. She said they were “bad friends” because they hadn’t wanted to take her with them, though it’s unclear from the driver where, home or somewhere else. The friends left in another vehicle that passed them by.
According to the taxi driver’s account, shortly after he was driving, the young woman asked him to stop the car and if he had a cable to charge his cell phone. She then moved into the front seat, which is unusual, the driver said.
He asked her for her address, to take her home, but she didn’t want to give it to him. “She didn’t want to give me her address, she just turned around, she acted like she was mad…I really couldn’t tell where she wanted me to take her,” she added. He wrote to her friends on WhatsApp asking them to provide him with the young woman’s address, and they did.
Then Debanhi asked him to stop. “And I stop. And he tells me to go down there, but it was a hill. And I told him ‘I can’t leave you here, if you want I’ll leave you at the place where I picked you up.'” According to the driver, he then returned to the place where he had picked up the young woman, to the fifth, but she said that she was not going to get off there, that he should leave her at a nearby party.
“The moment I arrive at the door of that party, she tells me no, that she is not going to get off, she laughs, she turns around. She acts angry. I tell her that I am taking her home, I keep insisting, I already had the address that my friends had given me. I told her that if that’s the address, she says yes, but she didn’t really see the cell phone much, she just turned around and said yes,” explains Cuéllar.
“I advanced. Where I advance before reaching the Laredo highway, he tells me to stop. I stop. I thought that I was going to vomit or I don’t know… at no time did it occur to me that he was going to get off,” he added and He explains that after the young woman got out, he decided to take her photos and send them to his friend, notifying her that Debanhi Escobar decided to get out of the taxi.
According to Cuéllar, he did not know very well what to do and even wrote to a co-worker telling him what was happening to him. He decided to wait about three minutes there, to see if she would return to the car and regret staying in that place, but “she never turned around,” he said.. “And what I did was continue. I already said, I can’t do anything.” she declared.
Cuéllar insists that he did not make any gesture of harassment towards the young woman, as the father has said, assuring that there is a video in the possession of the Prosecutor’s Office that proves it, despite the fact that the Prosecutor’s Office has not filed any charges against the driver for the moment. “I always tried to help her, but the girl… well… she wasn’t in her five senses,” he said, “she didn’t string sentences together, she didn’t have a concise conversation,” he pointed out.
The last audio of Debanhi Escobar
The taxi driver said in the interview that he had recorded an audio with a conversation he had with Debanhi in which the young woman referred to things of which he had no knowledge or that he could not understand.
According to Cuéllar, he told her that he was going to take her home, but she talked to him about other things that he did not understand. For example, she spoke to him of “a truth” but he did not know what she was referring to. The driver said that he has copies of this audio and of the conversations he had with his friends, since his cell phone was taken from him by the Prosecutor’s Office from the first day, but he made copies of some of these files before, when he learned about the disappearance of the young. It is not clear whether the Prosecutor’s Office has analyzed this audio or the aforementioned WhatsApp conversations with Debanhi’s friend who contacted him.
In a fragment that Cuéllar posted during the interview, a young woman who is allegedly Debanhi Escobar is heard saying that her parents deserve “the truth” and then Cuéllar asks: “what truth?”, to which she does not answer and insists again with “the truth”.
The driver also mentioned that the young woman said that “her parents were lawyers” and that she was going to tell them that “he took her to the party”, referring to himself, which makes him think, he said, that she could be mixing conversations , or mistaking him for someone else. “She said that I was with her at the party, but I was working,” argued the driver, who insisted that the girl was in poor condition.
Debanhi Escobar case: the messages between the driver and the friends
Juan David Cuéllar was communicating with Debanhi Escobar’s friends on the journey he made alone with her. He had the WhatsApp number of one of them who had contacted him that way to pick her up. Over there they sent him the address of Escobar’s house and also told him that, according to them, the young woman had become “unbearable” and even violent with them, for which they had sent her alone with him.
Cuéllar says that he keeps this conversation, with the messages from the friend and his audios, in which he asks them, for example, if the teenager was drugged. “No, she only drank vodka, but quite a lot. No one gave her anything,” the friend replied.
“She got off, she didn’t want me to take her anymore and she started slapping me, so maybe I let her get off. I’ll tell you to come get her because she was very aggressive,” insisted the driver, who also asked the friend to give him the phone number of the young woman’s mother, to let her know that her daughter was there.
“Perhaps her father or her mother will think that I got her drunk or so and more because she did not bring the application (…) but even so I wanted to take her, but she did not let herself”, is heard in one of the messages of voice to the driver
“I told her to give me her mother’s number and she didn’t want to,” Cuéllar told her friends and insisted that he couldn’t force her into the car.
According to the driver, the friend never gave him the number of Debanhi Escobar’s mother, as he requested, and only later did she write him saying that she had called the mother, but that the woman had not answered.
One of the questions in the case: why did the driver leave her there?
The presenter of the news space Info7, Luis Padua, asked Juan David Cuéllar, once again, the big question that many ask: Why did he leave the girl there, alone, in the middle of the night and in the middle of a road that was known as ‘the highway of death’? Why didn’t she call the police?
“I always wanted to help her… at that time it is something unusual, you don’t think that everything that is happening is going to happen, you get confused, you don’t know what to do,” justified the taxi driver, who assures that he was worried about the girl and even he later returned to the place, but it was gone.
“After I left the place, I looked for a patrol car and I didn’t see anything. I go to my house, which is close to the place. I tell my wife, I tell her this happened to me. I was left wondering what to do. I returned to the place but it was gone. And on the road I never saw a patrol,” he said.
According to the young man, only about 10 minutes passed. He arrived at his house, spoke with his wife, went to the bathroom, drank water, and returned to where he had left Debanhi Escobar, but the young woman was no longer there.
Juan David Cuéllar assures that since Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, publicly accused him of touching his daughter, and gave his name, he has had many personal, family and work problems. He’s been out of work for two weeks, and DiDi, the app, blocked his account.
“I’m sure that if the man knew that I always wanted to take her home, that I always behaved well with her, that I was going to leave her and there was no problem, he would not be saying what he is saying right now On the contrary, he would have thanked me for trying to help his daughter,” said the driver.
This Tuesday the newspaper Millennium reported that there are images in which the driver is seen reach out, presumably to touch the breasts of the young The Nuevo Laredo Attorney General’s Office assures that they checked the car and found nothing incriminating against the driver.