Debanhi Escobar case: why the young woman got out of the taxi that was taking her home | News Univision Latin America

The night that the young Mexican Debanhi Escobar, 18 years old, disappeared, she had left a party in the vehicle of a “trustworthy” driver who had been called by her friends.
Is about John David Cuellarthus identified in local Mexican media, who is free and collaborating with the investigation, according to the Attorney General’s Office of Nuevo Laredo, the state where the event occurred.
The chronology of the events indicates that, at 4:20 a.m. on April 9, the driver picked up Escobar at Quinta Venecia, in a KIA vehicle, the newspaper said. Millennium.
just five minutes laterAt 04:25, the young woman got out of the car at the height of the Numancia road and the Monterrey-Nuevo Laredo highway. At that point, the driver allegedly took the last photograph of her: the now iconic image of her disappearance, in which she he sees her standing alone on the road.
There is no official explanation for why Escobar got out of the vehicle or for what reason led the taxi driver to take that photograph. Local media point out that Cuellar wanted to have a test that the young woman had gotten off of her own free will. He sent that image to the girl’s friends who had contracted his service. That snapshot immediately went viral on social media.
The father of the young woman says that his daughter got off due to harassment of the driver
The young woman’s father, Mario Escobar, has asked from the outset that the authorities thoroughly investigate the role of the driver Juan David Cuellar in this event.
His thesis is that his daughter would only have gotten out of a car on a lonely road in the middle of the night for fear of what could happen to him inside the vehicle.
Mario Escobar too She has reproached her daughter’s friends for leaving her alone.
“My daughter has already given them a life experience. Friends can be counted on the hands of the fingers, because what those ladies did, what Juan David Cuellar did, is not done,” he said, according to Mexican media.
The video that would show an attempt by the taxi driver to touch the young woman’s breasts
Mario Escobar spoke on several occasions in recent days that there is a video handled by the Prosecutor’s Office in which it is seen that the driver tried to touch his daughter.
This Tuesday, the newspaper Millennium reports that there are some images in which the driver is seen reach out to touch the breasts of the young
The Nuevo Laredo Attorney General’s Office maintains that they searched the car and found nothing incriminating against the driver.
The investigation is being questioned both by the family and by human rights organizations. So much so that the Mexican government called for an investigation on Monday that leaves “the slightest doubt.”
The Undersecretary of Security of the Government of Mexico, Ricardo Mejía, stated at a press conference that they have made “recommendations” to the Nuevo León Attorney General’s Office, which is facing criticism for alleged failures in the investigation.
Questions in the Debanhi Escobar case
In the case of Debanhi’s death, many questions remain: why the taxi driver who was taking her back home left her on that road and took a photo of her that went viral; what happened next in that motel; why did it take them 13 days to find her if they found her very close to her where that last picture of her was taken and her cell phone was connected for the last time.
During the 13 days that she was missing, family and friends organized themselves in groups to look for the young woman, starting just a few meters from the Nueva Castilla motel, the last place where there was a trace of her alive at five in the morning of the 9th of april.