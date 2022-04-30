Debanhi Escobar faced a group of men, reveal new videos

The case of Debanhi Escobar, who was found dead with bruises on her head in a motel cistern, maintains hermeticism in his relatives, acquaintances and public opinion that expects a prompt resolution by the judicial authorities. The 18-year-old student had attended a party in the company of her friends. Leaving at dawn on April 9, he got into a digital platform taxi and would have had an altercation with the driver, so he chose to get off on a desolate road. Since then, it is not clear what happened.

After more than ten days of searching, She was found dead in the Nueva Castilla motel, in the state of Nuevo León, Mexico.. Her family demands answers and maintains that the young woman would have been a victim of harassment. In addition, they insist that the authorities have not been diligent in carrying out the investigations.

Why was he running?

On Wednesday afternoon, some Mexican media revealed videos of Escobar walking and, in a few seconds, running towards what appears to be the motelwhere she was found dead. However, the Milenio television network reconstructed the young woman’s route long before, thanks to the security cameras.

Debanhi Escobar and her friends made a stop before going to the party with her friends

One of the first footage was captured in a store at 11:30 pm on Friday, April 8. Debanhi appears with her two friends, Sarahí and Ivonne, buying what would be a bottle of liquor. Other videos show the group getting out of a white vehicle that, according to the aforementioned media, would be Juan David Cuéllar’s taxi.

The foregoing would mean that Debanhi and her friends arrived at the El Diamante farm, the place of the party, at 1:20 am on Saturday with other people and proceeded to enter the rumba site. ”They had looked for other parties that had already ended. Then they came to this place. It is mentioned that they did not know the host or the person who organized the party, but they were allowed to enter,” says the network’s journalist.

Only about 25 minutes passed until at 1:45 am, the same security camera outside the farm captured Debanhi running while a person in a white shirt chases her. The subject who went after her tried to stop her, to which the young woman responded with slaps to the face and kicks, in an apparent sign of defense. A few moments passed before other people came, apparently to mediate the problem, but she continued to confront them.

Debanhi Escobar tried to defend herself from a man who would have harassed her

In fact, Escobar’s friends remembered that episode in an interview with the Televisa network. ”She gets silly, that we leave her alone, that she doesn’t care, that her parents were lawyers, that she gave us money if we left her. After that, she runs off to the pool by herself and she kind of wants to jump into it. He stopped her and told her to calm down, she starts waving her hands and telling him to leave her alone. I back up and she starts running around the pool,” Sarahí said. According to the story, another boy wanted to calm her down and she insisted that they leave her alone, so she ran out of the farm.

“He didn’t want to give me his address”

Around 3:50 am another security camera, which was accessed by the Milenio newspaper, reveals to Juan David Cuéllar’s taxi arriving at the farm. Debanhi got into the car as two other people, who have not been identified, talk to her and the driver.

Cuéllar claimed that Debanhi was tearfully complaining about the behavior of her friendsAfter that, he asked if he could stop the car and if he had a charger for his phone. He stopped and she moved to the front seat without telling the driver where she wanted to be taken. “She didn’t want to give me her address, she just turned around, she acted like she was angry. I really couldn’t say where she wanted me to take her, “said the man in a conversation with the media Info 7.

The last audio of Debanhi Escobar, according to the taxi driver who picked her up

According to the man, the young woman did not give him the address and asked him to stop in the middle of the road, where he himself took the last photo that was released to notify her disappearance. Of course, the driver assured that he did not touch or harass her, as Mario Escobar, Debanhi’s father, has said.. Since then, it is not clear what happened. Videos from other cameras show the woman running and entering the motel, but it is not known why she ended up in the cistern dead.

Inside the cistern they found the body and his belongings.. Out of respect for the family, we are not going to reveal what they have told us unofficially about what she had inside her bag, ”concluded the Milenio journalist, Azucena Uresti. Thus, the investigations continue to clarify the reason for her death, in a case that has shocked Mexico and part of Latin America due to the mystery and the loose ends.