Debanhi Escobar: father of the young woman found dead denounces death threats against him | mario escobar | New Leon | Mexico | Motel Nueva Castilla | WORLD

Mario Escobar, father of the young Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldualocated lifeless a week ago in the state of Nuevo León, in Mexico, denounced this Thursday that he has received numerous calls to threaten him with death.

Although he said he did not know who is threatening him, he stated that he is not afraid.

He stated that if necessary he will go to Laguna de Labradores, where he buried his daughter, since the vault has room for three people.

“I’m not afraid of anything, I don’t care if they keep threatening me with death. Who? I don’t know, but I’m not afraid, thank God in the vault I made for my daughter there are three places, and if I need to get to that place to find the truth, I’m going to get there, I’m not interested, the drawer is already there, I already have the three places to go to the lagoon if that is the case. I’m not afraid”, Held.

He made these statements when he went to the Prosecutor’s Office with his wife, Dolores Bazaldúa, to collect documents on his daughter’s case and promised to speak more when he left, also in relation to the autopsy that he had an external expert do.

From disappearance to femicide

Ricardo Mejía Berdeja, Undersecretary of Public Security of the Secretariat of Citizen Security and Protection (SSPC), stressed that in the case of Debanhi Escobar an inter-institutional group was formed between the government of Nuevo León and the federal government, in addition to the fact that the crime of disappearance was reclassified as that of femicide.

Introducing the “Zero Impunity” section at the President’s morning press conference Andres Manuel Lopez Obradorthe undersecretary indicated that the investigation process of this case will be continued jointly with the government of Nuevo León and the Attorney General’s Office of that state.

He indicated that the federal government maintains communication both with the local president, Samuel García (MC), and with the attorney general of that entity, Gustavo Guerrero.

“We report the case of Debanhi Escobar Bazaldua, inform that from the first moment that the fact became known, at the instruction of President López Obrador and Secretary Rosa Icela, an inter-institutional group was formed that was constituted in the Attorney General’s Office of Nuevo León. Dialogue has been held both with Governor Samuel García and with Attorney General Gustavo Guerrero.

“This group is helping in the work, obviously it is a responsibility of the Nuevo León public ministry, but this is within the framework of the zero impunity policy.”

Maintains communication with Debhani’s parents

At the National Palace, Mejía Berdeja indicated that the federal government also maintains permanent communication with the young woman’s parents.

“We have permanent communication with the family, with Debanhi’s parents, with Professor Mario Escobar and Mrs. Dolores, and the investigation process will be continued jointly with the state government, the Prosecutor’s Office and the crime is reclassified from disappearance to femicide,” he said.

Debanhi Escobar She was last seen alive in the early hours of April 9 on a highway in the state of New Lion, after getting off an application taxi due to an alleged disagreement with the driver. According to the father of her minor, he had sexually harassed her.

His body was found Thursday night inside the cistern of the Motel Nueva Castilla on the same highway in the suburbs of Monterrey where he was seen.